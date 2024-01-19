Europe faces a resurgence of measles due to the decline in vaccination

#Europe #faces #resurgence #measles #due #decline #vaccination

Europe is experiencing a rebound in cases of measles, one of the most contagious viruses, due to low vaccination. Without going any further, this Friday, the United Kingdom Health Security Agency has urged people who are not immunized against measles to be vaccinated due to the increase in cases of the virus, especially in the large cities of London and Birmingham. .

In October, there was an outbreak in Guilherand Granges, France, with more than 60 cases and two hospitalizations, most of them among children from the same secondary school. To this we must add that in December Romania declared a “national epidemic” due to this infection.

In November, the World Health Organization (WHO) already warned that the global threat posed by measles continues to increase. “After years of declines in measles vaccination coverage, in 2022 cases of this disease increased by 18% and deaths increased by 43% worldwide (compared to 2021). Thus, according to a new report from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States, the estimated number of measles cases amounts to 9 million and the number of deaths is at 136,000 (most of them children)”, this organization warned.

According to the WHO, measles can be prevented with two doses of the vaccine. “Although global vaccination coverage in 2022 experienced a slight increase compared to 2021, that year there were still 33 million children without either dose of the measles vaccine: almost 22 million children had not received the first doses and another 11 million were missing their second. The global first-dose vaccine coverage rate stood at 83%, still well below the 95% coverage level needed to protect communities from outbreaks “he stressed.

The recent case of the United Kingdom

Given the outbreak in the United Kingdom, the director of the British health service, Jenny Harries, has stated that “action at a national level” is required to ensure that children and some adults born between 1998 and 2004, when the rate also fell, receive the vaccine. vaccination level for an article now considered false that criticized the MMR compound against measles, mumps and rubella, as reported by EFE.

Harries warned that measles, which had been eradicated in the United Kingdom, is spreading among unimmunized communities, amid a general decline in vaccinations across the country.

The expert pointed out that among the Muslim population there may be reluctance towards a vaccine that contains pork derivatives, but stressed that they should know that there is another non-pork option that is also effective.

According to statistics published on Monday by the health agency, between October 23, 2023 and January 15, there were 198 laboratory-confirmed cases and 104 probable cases of measles in the central county of the West Midlands. 80% of them were located in the city of Birmingham, 8% in Coventry and the rest in the rest of the territory.

Harries told the BBC public broadcaster that currently only an average of 85% of children arrive at school vaccinated with the mandatory two doses of MMR, when a level of 95% is aimed for.

The specialist said that people “have forgotten what measles is like,” a highly infectious virus that can cause serious complications and in some cases be fatal.

Vaccine coverage in Spain

Spain, for now, seems to be resisting thanks to the high level of vaccination. As El País reports, in 2023 a dozen cases were recorded, “all of them imported or related to them, without any chain of infections or relevant outbreak developing.”

They remember that, according to data from the Ministry of Health, vaccine coverage in Spain is 97.2% in the first dose and 93.9 in the second, both above the European average.

Symptoms and risks of measles

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease, most common among children although it can affect anyone. According to the WHO, it spreads easily when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. It can cause serious illness, complications, or death.

Measles symptoms usually appear 10 to 14 days after exposure to the virus, with the most visible being a prominent skin rash. Symptoms may include high fever, cough, or runny nose. Complications are more common in children under five years of age and in adults over 30; In addition, pregnant women are also at risk of serious complications.

There is no specific treatment for this disease; care should focus on relieving symptoms and preventing complications. The most effective way to prevent it is vaccination.