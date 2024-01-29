“Europe has a billion-euro opportunity to digitalize its industry and compete globally”, points out Vodafone

#Europe #billioneuro #opportunity #digitalize #industry #compete #globally #points #Vodafone

In an era of connectivity, the EU is lagging behind its competitors in deploying 5G connectivity. Vodafone recommends that standalone 5G be prioritized to catch up.

A new report published today by Vodafone – Why Telecoms Matters – sets out how next-generation telecoms connectivity and industry digitalization can play a critical role in improving European competitiveness.

This report argues that restoring Europe’s competitiveness must be a critical priority for the EU and Member State Governments, and demonstrates how digitalization driven by new 5G technologies is a billion-euro opportunity to boost innovation, increase industrial efficiency and improve public services.

The data shows that the implementation of advanced 5G connectivity represents the “fourth wave” of the industrial revolution, worth an estimated 2 billion dollars annually for the manufacturing sector alone.

However, Europe is far from achieving its objectives, and it is necessary to prioritize the deployment of technologies, including 5G Standalone (5GSA), which updates the core of the telecommunications network, as well as radio antennas.

Furthermore, they also point to the lack of private investment available for 5GSA infrastructure in Europe as the main cause.

“Europe is on the cusp of a major boost in innovation and productivity through next-generation 5GSA and the digitalization it enables businesses and the economy. Just as 4G unlocked mobile Internet for consumers, 5GSA could herald an industrial era of the Internet and restore Europe’s growth,” said Joakim Reiter, Director of External and Corporate Affairs at Vodafone.

The official also highlights that “Europe has a billion-euro opportunity to digitalize its industry and compete globally, but this prize depends entirely on the speed of its adoption”.