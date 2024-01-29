Europe has not seen such political passions for a long time – experts explained what is happening in Poland

#Europe #political #passions #long #time #experts #explained #happening #Poland

There has been no shortage of harsh rhetoric in Poland in recent weeks. Jaroslaw Kaczynski wants early elections, calls the courts Stalinist and accuses Prime Minister Donald Tusk of ordering the torture of former members of parliament as a Gestapo. In addition, PiS accuses the current rulers of the country of ruining the media, because after coming to power Mr. Tusk decided to fire all the managers of the former national broadcaster and some of the journalists and replaced them with new ones.

PiS supporters did not like this decision very much. Polish President Andrzej Duda even claimed that the country’s new culture minister had violated the constitution by shutting down national TVP’s news channel TVP Info and firing the management of public media outlets.

Delphi interviewed experts agree that Mr. Tusk’s government has acted quite radically for the public broadcaster. True, it is recognized that during the eight years of PiS rule, the public broadcaster was more like a television channel serving the interests of those in power.