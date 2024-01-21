Europe, hit by extreme weather phenomena. When will the Isha storm reach Romania?

#Europe #hit #extreme #weather #phenomena #Isha #storm #reach #Romania

Meteorologists have issued code red and code orange warnings of bad weather and extreme weather phenomena in several countries where the storm is manifesting.

Bad weather moves to Europe PHOTO: archive

Europe is furrowed by a raging storm. Meteorologists have issued warnings for months in countries such as Ireland, where a Code Red has been issued with wind gusts of 130 km/h, as well as in Germany, a Code Red for snow, sleet and sleet in the Czech Republic, a Code Orange for strong winds in Great Britain and the Netherlands.

Towards the middle of next week, the periphery of the storm system reaches Romania as well, meteorologists say.

“On Sunday morning, we had minimum temperature values ​​below the freezing point, in the center, north, east and south of the country, with the lowest value in Făgăraş, -18 degrees Celsius.

The trend for the next few days is not warming, maybe around the multi-annual averages, during the days, however, the nights and mornings will still remain cold, and in the south, center, east, but also in the north of the country, it will continue to be cold locally. Temperature values ​​will still be below -10 degrees in these regions. In other words, on Sunday night we will have temperature values ​​between -13 degrees and -3 degrees Celsius, with lower values ​​in the depressions of the Eastern Carpathians, up to -16, -17 degrees.

And for Monday night, temperature values ​​below what we should have during this period.

The weather is still cold, both during the mornings and at night, and during the day normal weather from a thermal point of view, with maximums between 2-5 degrees”, announced ANM meteorologist, Raul Ilea, on Antena 3 CNN.

Next week we will see another round of light precipitation, snow and sleet in the west, northwest, center and mountains, strong mountain winds with gusts over 70 – 90 km/h for Monday evening and Tuesday.