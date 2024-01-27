Europe is “imposing the sale of electric vehicles that the middle class cannot buy”

#Europe #imposing #sale #electric #vehicles #middle #class #buy

Leader of Stellantis, one of the largest automotive groups in the world, which includes brands such as Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Fiat or Alfa Romeo, Carlos Tavares considers that the transition to electric mobility in Europe is not addressing the need for “mobile mobility”. clean, safe and accessible for the middle class”, putting at risk one of the pillars of democracy, which is freedom of movement for all.

On the sidelines of the conference of the Order of Engineers, which took place in Porto, the Stellantis strongman criticized “demagogy and dogmatism, which are two of the main problems in Europe” when implementing electrification as the only path without looking at costs in the development of technology and commercialization and, consequently, accessibility for the middle and lower classes. In a very critical tone, he even called dogmatism a “disease of the Western world, especially of Europe”, without looking at the costs that are necessary to achieve cleaner mobility.

“We have a fundamental problem here: dogmatism is completely disconnected from the reality of people’s lives. This is not acceptable in a European Union that is a union of democratic countries. It is not acceptable. You cannot say ‘tomorrow morning, you will no longer be able to use your car. Why? Because I told you!’. It cannot be decided that people will lose their freedom of movement, simply because it is decided that it is not aligned with the strategy of ending the thermal vehicle. I can end the thermal vehicle and I am ending it. Simply, the cost to society of this transformation and the environmental benefit that this will bring has a terrible return”, he considered.

With a planned investment of 50 billion euros in electrification and software technologies over the next decade, Tavares admits that regulations must be lasting and, above all, designed in a logical way to benefit citizens and also create conditions for builders’ livelihood.

“I think the solution is relatively simple pragmatism. If we want to look at reality, there are two dimensions. The first dimension is the average age of vehicles in circulation. In Portugal it is 14 years and in Europe it is 12. Take as an example a current B segment car such as the Peugeot 208 or the Opel Corsa.

If you compare these emissions with the same cars in the segment from 15 years ago, you will see that emissions have been reduced by a third. Now, if a car that is 15 or 20 years old is taken from the fleet of vehicles in circulation, taking it off the market and creating a subsidy for a mild hybrid car, the emissions [de CO2] they will go from 300 to 100 grams. And it will be able to do this at a cost to the State and a price for customers that is very reasonable. And that the middle classes can afford as long as it costs less than 20 thousand euros. Simply put, this solution has a big problem: it runs up against the dogmatism of those who don’t want to hear about thermal vehicles. From then on, they want to impose the sale of electric vehicles which, in the same segment, currently cost between 35 and 40 thousand euros. Therefore, the middle class cannot buy. Therefore, there is no volume, there is no impact and this is not the planet’s problem”, points out Tavares.