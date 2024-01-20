Europe with opportunities to take out record loans in history – the reason for the unprecedented activity of investors

#Europe #opportunities #record #loans #history #reason #unprecedented #activity #investors

Demand for European debt in early 2024, i.e. the first two weeks of January, was the highest in history for this period. The main reason is that investors want to invest in European bonds about one trillion euros, and that with almost five times smaller volume of requests – 221.5 billion euro, reports Bloomberg.

At the same time, “in the queue” for the purchase of European debt are not only large investment funds, but also investors with huge cash in hand. This unprecedented activity is observed against the background of confidence in the stability of the European economy as a whole, analysts believe.

EU countries with the highest debt servicing costs in 2023

Italy is no longer the first in this indicator

At the same time, there are also expectations for an imminent reduction in key interest rates by the ECB, after which, as a rule, the yield of both government and corporate bonds falls.

More than half of the requests are for the purchase of European government debt – for a total of 550 billion euros.

The greatest interest is in government bonds of Italy, Spain and France, i.e. these countries could most easily and under favorable conditions for them at the moment borrow funds through the international financial markets.

A leading oil country took out a second huge loan in just 2 months

What is the repayment term of the issued bonds

The average yield on Eurobonds for the first half of January was 3.7 percent.

Corporate bonds for the period are placed by 140 large European companies.

Is a “new macroeconomic era” coming and what are its “signs”?

The opinion of the authoritative German business publication Handelsblatt

It is noteworthy that the Chinese financial market at the beginning of the year has the opposite of the European situation. Thus, in the first half of January, the main stock market index CSI 300 (including shares of the largest Chinese companies) lost more than 4 percent, so January could become the sixth consecutive month of decline of the CSI 300 index.

How much new government debt will our country be able to issue in 2024

What did the parliament decide when voting on the State Budget