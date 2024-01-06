European Apocalypse Takes Victims, UN Office Closes Can’t Pay for Electricity

#European #Apocalypse #Takes #Victims #Office #Closes #Pay #Electricity

Tommy Patrio Sorongan, CNBC Indonesia

News

Saturday, 06/01/2024 14:00 WIB

Photo: Infographics/Europe is Increasingly Horrified, 5 Countries Are Already ‘Crying Out’ of the Energy Crisis / Aristya Rahadian

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The energy crisis situation hitting Europe continues to have a tremendous impact. Most recently, the United Nations (UN) decided to temporarily close its offices in the region due to high energy costs.

The UN headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, the Palais des Nations will be closed for the next week, until January 12, due to a liquidity crisis. Officials from the United Nations Office in Geneva (UNOG) said electricity bills have increased by more than 340% over the last three years from 2021.

To save costs, the Palais des Nations has cut off all escalators and drastically reduced heating use even in winter.

“While I am concerned that the current liquidity crisis is indeed having an impact on our operations, I am confident that the steps we are taking can mitigate this negative impact,” said Kira Kruklikova, UNOG administrative director to Swiss.info as quoted by Express, Friday (5 /1/2024).

“The closure of the service makes member countries understand that their budgets are bigger than those in the red zone,” another UN employee told Radio Télévision Suisse (RTS).

Energy prices in Europe itself are known to have soared after the Russia-Ukraine war, which ultimately cut off gas flows from Moscow due to sanctions. This has had an impact on high inflation in several Blue Continent countries

On the other hand, the employee added, as of December 12, only 141 of the 193 member countries had paid their mandatory contributions. Alessandra Vellucci, a UN spokesperson, also told Keystone-ATS earlier in the day that 50 member states had failed to meet their dues payments.

“The United States (US), one of the founding countries with the largest GDP in the world, is among the countries that failed to make payments,” he said.

Each member pays an “assessed contribution” that varies by country based on a complex formula that takes into account national income and population.

The formula means that rich countries pay more. This means the absence of payments from rich countries could cause lasting financial losses for the institutions.

Watch the video below:

Video: UN Angry at Israel’s Plan to “Expel” Palestinians

(mkh/mkh)