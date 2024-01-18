European court rules that claims may be null and void if a prior analysis has not been carried out

#European #court #rules #claims #null #void #prior #analysis #carried

The European court ruled that customers can request the cancellation of their consumer credit contract and the return of interest paid if institutions have not carried out a prior study of their solvency. In Portugal, finance companies are not concerned, ensuring that a robust analysis is carried out.

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruled that customers who have taken out consumer credit from a financial institution can request the annulment of the contract and, therefore, the return of the interest paid, if it is concluded that it was not done. a prior study on solvency. The court also indicates that the loan can be considered null and void even if the consumer has already completed the payment. A measure that does not worry national financial institutions, which guarantee to carry out a “very robust” solvency analysis.

“Despite this entire regulatory environment, we can never forget that non-compliance, that is, the result of granting credit to those who are unable to pay it (without prejudice to vicissitudes in the client’s life that may arise after contracting) is something that the members of the Association of Specialized Credit Institutions (ASFAC) and institutions in general do not intend, as the impacts this has on their activity (bureaucratic, operational and own funds, affecting their profitability) are immense”, begins with Duarte Gomes Pereira, secretary general of ASFAC, told Jornal Económico.

In this sense, he states, “even if all these obligations did not exist, ASFAC members scrupulously follow responsible credit granting measures through careful analysis of the financial capacity of their clients, which is why this decision now issued by the CJEU, although it may be unfair , as we do not know the reasons behind the original case, we are not concerned, as our Associates are equipped with very robust solvency analysis processes”.

The CJEU’s decision, dated January 11 and revealed this Wednesday by the newspaper “El Economista”, opens the door for customers to claim interest from the financial institution if they consider that their ability to pay has not been assessed. This position was adopted in a case in the Czech Republic in which the client, despite having already finished paying the entire loan, entered into dispute with the financial institution due to the lack of prior assessment of his ability to pay. The court’s decision is valid for both already paid and outstanding credits, as the CJEU emphasizes that the 2008 consumer credit directive clearly states that a prior solvency study must always be carried out to avoid situations of default.

“When the creditor does not fulfill its obligation to assess the consumer’s creditworthiness, that creditor must be sanctioned, in accordance with national legislation, with the nullity of the consumer credit and loss of the right to payment of the agreed interest, even if this contract has been fully executed by the parties and the consumer has not suffered harmful consequences due to non-compliance”, concludes the court.

Laws hamper lack of analysis in Portugal

“In fact, the CJEU did not open a door, but rather reinforced a rule that comes from the 2008 directive on consumer credit”, says the secretary general of ASFAC, stressing that “in both the previous and current directives, the assessment of solvency is a legal obligation of entities that grant credit, in addition to being a duty of conduct in defense of their customers”.

According to Duarte Gomes Pereira, “in Portugal, and in an exemplary manner compared to other countries, solvency analysis is an obligation from an early age, reflected in the law and in various regulatory documents, subject to constant and detailed monitoring by the authorities” , namely the consumer credit regime that imposes the duty to assess the consumer’s creditworthiness, “being your responsibility to prove that you have carried out a due analysis of the customer’s financial capacity”.

On the other hand, Banco de Portugal issued a recommendation within the scope of new consumer credit contracts that imposed limits on the maximum effort rate. The recommendation foresees that the effort rate should be below 50%, there may be a margin (10% of contracts concluded) for an effort rate between 50% and 60% and only 5% of the total contracts concluded may have a rate of effort. effort above 60%.

The regulator’s latest financial stability report, recalls ASFAC, shows that more than 90% of consumer credit contracts are below the 50% effort rate, 6.6% between 50 and 60% and 3.18% above of 60%. The default rate on consumer credits, on the other hand, is low and has been decreasing. It was 2.8% in November 2023, down from 3.5% in 2022 and well below the 7.1% in 2019, pre-pandemic.