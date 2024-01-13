European Figure Skating Championships in Kaunas – Kaiser narrowly misses medal – Repond comes seventh – Sport

#European #Figure #Skating #Championships #Kaunas #Kaiser #narrowly #misses #medal #Repond #seventh #Sport

Livia Kaiser comes in a strong fourth at the European Figure Skating Championships in Kaunas (LTU).

In fourth place after the short program, the 19-year-old gave everything she had in the free skate. In the end, 7.57 points are missing from precious metal.

Kimmy Repond, the second Swiss woman in action, is in 7th position.

Livia Kaiser burst into tears after taking her final turns on the ice. They were tears of joy because she knew: This was an excellent performance. The 19-year-old from Eastern Switzerland, fourth in the short program, took the lead in the free skate with 194.72 points.

Two medals for Belgium

But the best athletes still had their work ahead of them – and so the Swiss was pushed further and further away from the top in the rankings. In the end, Kaiser was happy with a strong 4th place. A year ago, at her European Championship premiere, she came 18th in Espoo (FIN).

Loena Hendrickx from Belgium won gold (213.25 points), who had to make do with silver in 2023. Anastasiia Gubanova (GEO, 206.52 points) and Nina Pinzarrone (BEL, 202.29 points) completed the podium.

Respond below expectations

Kimmy Repond’s freestyle was less successful. The 17-year-old from Basel took 8th place in the preliminary heat. When making the decision, she tried to get the most out of it, but she made a few small mistakes. In the end it was enough for 7th place (180.82 points), meaning she missed her declared goal of the European Championship medal.