European justice: Switzerland condemned after a May 1 demonstration in Zurich

Police violated the rights of two demonstrators in 2011, rules a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights handed down on Tuesday.

The facts date back to May 1, 2011.

The European Court of Human Rights condemns Switzerland for police measures taken on May 1, 2011 in Zurich. She believes that the rights of two demonstrators were violated by their surroundings and then their detention.

The events took place on May 1, 2011 in Zurich. The police had used a technique of surrounding demonstrators called “kettling”. The two appellants were then arrested and detained until the evening. They were released after a thorough identity check.

After having exhausted national remedies in vain, the two demonstrators turned to the ECHR in Strasbourg. (requests 77 686/16 and 76 791/16)

