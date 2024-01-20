European regulator prepares to block Amazon’s purchase of iRobot – Technologies

#European #regulator #prepares #block #Amazons #purchase #iRobot #Technologies

Amazon is expected to see the deal to acquire iRobot, maker of the Roomba vacuum cleaner, blocked by the European regulator. At stake are concerns that the deal will harm other manufacturers of robot vacuum cleaners, according to Bloomberg, which cites sources knowledgeable on the subject.

The final decision is scheduled for February 14th.

The news penalized iRobot shares, which are falling 31.95% to $16.07. According to the media outlet, the deal should also see a halt in the United States, with the competition regulator, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), preparing to block it. A final decision has not yet been made, nor has any final meeting with Amazon taken place, according to the same source.

The EU regulator had already expressed concerns about the deal at the end of November, justifying that Amazon could try to use its dominant position in online commerce to favor iRobot’s products over those of competitors. To address these issues, the regulator considered at the time, the North American company should commit to fair treatment of all vacuum cleaner manufacturers on its platform.

Something that Amazon refused to do, and is already preparing to refute the European Commission’s decision, another source tells Bloomberg.

The business announced its intention to purchase iRobot in 2022.

Also Read:  NASA's Hubble Telescope Finds Typhoons and Dynamic Weather on Exoplanets

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Countdown for AK Party Arnavutköy Mayor candidate! Who will be the AK Party Arnavutköy candidate, when will it be announced? –
Countdown for AK Party Arnavutköy Mayor candidate! Who will be the AK Party Arnavutköy candidate, when will it be announced? –
Posted on
Henk ten Cate wants to act more often after role in Sleepers: ‘Anyone can call’ | Stars
Henk ten Cate wants to act more often after role in Sleepers: ‘Anyone can call’ | Stars
Posted on
Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers live scores, knockout live blog, scorecard, teams, video, cricket news
Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers live scores, knockout live blog, scorecard, teams, video, cricket news
Posted on
Agave syrup and agave syrup: healthier alternative to sugar?
Agave syrup and agave syrup: healthier alternative to sugar?
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News