European regulator prepares to block Amazon’s purchase of iRobot – Technologies

#European #regulator #prepares #block #Amazons #purchase #iRobot #Technologies

Amazon is expected to see the deal to acquire iRobot, maker of the Roomba vacuum cleaner, blocked by the European regulator. At stake are concerns that the deal will harm other manufacturers of robot vacuum cleaners, according to Bloomberg, which cites sources knowledgeable on the subject.

The final decision is scheduled for February 14th.

The news penalized iRobot shares, which are falling 31.95% to $16.07. According to the media outlet, the deal should also see a halt in the United States, with the competition regulator, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), preparing to block it. A final decision has not yet been made, nor has any final meeting with Amazon taken place, according to the same source.

The EU regulator had already expressed concerns about the deal at the end of November, justifying that Amazon could try to use its dominant position in online commerce to favor iRobot’s products over those of competitors. To address these issues, the regulator considered at the time, the North American company should commit to fair treatment of all vacuum cleaner manufacturers on its platform.

Something that Amazon refused to do, and is already preparing to refute the European Commission’s decision, another source tells Bloomberg.

The business announced its intention to purchase iRobot in 2022.