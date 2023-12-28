European Samsung Galaxy S24 prices leaked. We will probably save between the years

According to available information, Samsung should present the expected Galaxy S24 series on January 17. A lot of information is already known about it, for example an almost complete specification.

The biggest discussions are probably about the processor, as Samsung will probably partly bet on its own Exynos. Informant WigettaGaming revealed that the Exynos 2400 processor should be in the Galaxy S24 and apparently the Galaxy S24+. Only the Galaxy S24 Ultra will offer Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in a modification for the Galaxy series. The exception will be the markets of the USA and Canada, where all versions of the processor from Qualcomm will be offered.

More interesting information was published by galaxyclub.nl and concerns prices in European markets. It seems that Samsung intends to reduce prices year-on-year, especially for the two basic variants, i.e. Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+. The leaked prices are in euros, but they can indicate many things. For a better overview, we have therefore converted them into crowns according to the current exchange rate in the table below and added the starting prices of the Galaxy S23 series on the Czech market. It suddenly became clear that if these prices were to be confirmed on the Czech market as well, there would be a year-on-year discount of more than a thousand crowns in some cases.

Galaxy S24 Galaxy S23 Galaxy S24+ Galaxy S23+ Galaxy S24 Ultra Galaxy S23 Ultra 128 GB 899 euros (22,200 CZK) 23,499 CZK Not offered Not offered Not offered Not offered 256 GB 959 euros (23,700 CZK) 24,999 CZK 1,149 euros CZK 28,400) CZK 29,999 EUR 1,449 (CZK 35,800) CZK 34,999 512 GB not offered not offered EUR 1,269 (CZK 31,400) CZK 32,999 EUR 1,569 (CZK 38,800) CZK 39,490 1 TB not offered not offered not offered not offered EUR 1,809 (CZK 44,700) CZK 44,999

