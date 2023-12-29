European stock markets rise in the last session of the year. Luxury runs high in Milan

#European #stock #markets #rise #session #year #Luxury #runs #high #Milan

by Stefania Blasioli and Martina Soligo

Erg is also in the spotlight after the news of the 86 million investment in renewables in France. The euro moves away from 1.11 dollars. Gas and oil stable

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The European stock markets are moving positively in the last session of 2023, on a day in which the markets will close their final trading to end the year at maximum levels while the “Christmas rally” continues in New York ”, which traditionally pushes the prices in the last trading sessions of the year and in the first of the new year. The markets of the Old Continent are heated by a survey by the Financial Times according to which, based on the estimates of 48 economists interviewed, the ECB will begin to cut interest rates by the second quarter of 2024. The report therefore intensifies expectations for the end of monetary tightening.

On the macro front, data on December inflation arrive from Spain, which remains stable at 3.3% per year, slightly lower than expected, but ‘core’ inflation has slowed down significantly to 3.8% from 4.5%. of November, according to the national statistics institute INE. Energy prices are slowing sharply and food prices have remained stable.

Thus the FTSE MIB of Milan, the CAC 40 of Paris, the AEX of Amsterdam, the DAX 30 of Frankfurt and the IBEX 35 of Madrid are rising.

Luxury is doing well in Piazza Affari with Moncler and Ferrari

On the stock market in Piazza Affari, luxury stocks are advancing at a rapid pace with Moncler in the lead, followed closely by Ferrari. Brunello Cucinelli also did well. Erg in the spotlight, after the news on the eve of the 86 million investment in renewables in France. Weak Banca MPS and Telecom Italia slip to the bottom of the list. The energy sector is also down with Tenaris and Saipem. Outside the main basket, good rise for Maire Tecnimont after the green light to start work to build a plant in Egypt, as part of a contract worth 220 million dollars.

Flat futures on Wall Street, Nvidia and Tesla rise

Futures indicate a flat opening on Wall Street, where the last session of the year is scheduled. The three major indices are heading towards their ninth consecutive week of increases, which for the S&P 500 would constitute the longest streak since the one that ended on January 3, 2004. The recent increases are due to the fact that the economy remains strong, despite the restrictive policy of the Federal Reserve, and that analysts are now betting on decisive cuts in interest rates in 2024, especially after the Fed said it expected a cut of 75 basis points over the next year, against the 50 points foreseen by the previous estimate of September. For analysts, there is now a 70.1% chance that the Fed will cut rates by 25 basis points as early as March, according to the CME FedWatch Tool; furthermore, there would be a 5.8% chance of a two percentage point cut over the entire year.

On the stock market, Nvidia Corp shares rose in the premarket, after the US company informed its Chinese customers of the launch in January of the new RTX 4090D chip, with inferior performance to the chip sold outside China to comply with U.S. export parameters, imposed to prevent Chinese companies from gaining access to the most advanced U.S. chips. Tesla is also on the rise, since the announcement of a production plant in India is now a given. Furthermore, the agency wrote that the company expects to record another quarter of record sales, even if the annual figures will be lower than the goal of 2 million cars sold per year set internally by CEO Elon Musk. The New York Times stock continues to rise following the lawsuit filed against Microsoft and OpenAI over the use of its content for the development of artificial intelligence software.

Spread a 164 points

Positive start for BTp traded on the Mts electronic secondary. Prices are recovering after the weakening of the day before and the spread is starting to ‘close’ again. The yield differential between the benchmark ten-year BTp (Isin IT0005560948) and the German equivalent maturity is indicated at 164 basis points (166 points at the day before closing) while the yield of the Italian ten-year falls to 3.58% from 3.60% of final of the eve.

Euro moves away from 1.11 dollars. Stable oil

On the currency side, the euro moves away from 1.11 dollars and trades with the greenback at 1.1077, while the euro/yen exchange rate stands at 156.71 and the dollar/yen exchange rate at 141.44. The price of crude oil is stable but rises slightly compared to the day before, after several shipping companies declared they are ready to resume transit in the Red Sea: Brent trading around 77 dollars a barrel and WTI close to 72 dollars. The price of natural gas in Amsterdam is slightly decreasing, dropping to below 33 euros per megawatt hour.

