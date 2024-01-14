European top cops begin investigation of Chinese car manufacturers ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto

#European #top #cops #investigation #Chinese #car #manufacturers #ᐉ #News #Fakti.bg #Auto

European Commission investigators will carry out inspections of Chinese automakers as part of an investigation into the possibility of punitive tariffs against the Chinese auto industry to protect European electric vehicle manufacturers. This is reported by .

It is also noted that the inspectors will visit the factories of BYD, Geely and SAIC, but more interestingly, the representatives of the European Union will not inspect the factories of non-Chinese brands.

The investigation, which began last October, is expected to last about 13 months. It must determine whether cheaper electric cars made in China benefit unfairly from state subsidies in EU countries.

“The commission selected a representative sample of producers from China and the EU who have already answered a list of questions. The Commission will carry out the on-site inspection visits in January-February 2024,” says Olof Gill, representative of the European Trade Commission.

The visits are for verification, which aims to find out whether the carmakers’ answers to the questionnaires are correct, one of the sources said.

The share of Chinese-made electric vehicles in the European Union has increased to 8% in 2023 and may reach 15% in 2025. The interest in them from Europeans is due to the fact that they are on average 20% cheaper than the models produced by European car manufacturers.

China overtook Japan as the world’s largest auto exporter last year, shipping 5.26 million cars worth about $102 billion to other countries, according to the China Automobile Association.

