European Union Shocked by Risk of Famine in Gaza

#European #Union #Shocked #Risk #Famine #Gaza

Palestinians queue to get free food in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Friday (22/12/2023). International aid agencies say Gaza is suffering from shortages of food, medicine and other basic supplies due to the two-and-a-half month war.

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, BRUSSELS — Two senior European Union officials said they were “very surprised” by the assessment that the entire population of Gaza was at risk of acute food insecurity due to the Israeli offensive there.

“This is a serious development and should serve as a warning to the whole world to act urgently to prevent a deadly humanitarian catastrophe,” European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Crisis Management Commissioner Janez Lenarcic said in a joint statement Friday (22/12/2023).

“We urgently need sustainable, fast, safe and unhindered humanitarian access to avoid worsening this already disastrous situation, the lack of access to basic foodstuffs creates a situation of famine,” he added, quoted from the website The Associated Press.

In its Integrated Food Security Phase Classification report released on Thursday (21/12/2023) it said “fighting, including bombings, ground operations, and sieges of entire populations caused very severe levels of acute food insecurity throughout the Gaza Strip”.

The population of Gaza before the Israeli invasion was around 2.3 million people. About 85 percent are estimated to have been forced to leave their homes.

Previously it was reported that the Palestinian Ministry of Health said the number of fatalities due to Israeli attacks was 20,057 people. This figure reaches 1 percent of the total population before the war, which has entered its 10th week.

The UN Security Council also postponed a vote again on a United Arab Emirates-sponsored resolution to temporarily halt fighting to increase aid deliveries in Gaza. The vote, originally scheduled for Monday (18/12/2023), has been postponed every day since then.

The United States now supports the resolution, but other council members said because of the significant changes, they needed to consult with their respective capitals before voting.