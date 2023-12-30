Europeans sleep poorly, according to Huawei, smart watches can alleviate the problem

#Europeans #sleep #poorly #Huawei #smart #watches #alleviate #problem

Difficulty sleeping is the leading health problem, according to research conducted by Huawei and Ipsos in eight European countries. 35 percent of those surveyed suffer from sleeping difficulties, and the same number would like to change it. Although wearable smart devices can be of great help in sleep monitoring, according to the research, only every fourth respondent knows about the sleep monitoring function of smart watches. Almost two-thirds of the respondents who already own a smart watch regularly use the sleep monitoring function, and about 40 percent reported its positive effect.

Sleep problems are the leading health problems among European respondents, according to the latest Huawei and Ipsos research, yet only one in four respondents know about the sleep monitoring function of smart watches, which can help to reveal the causes of sleep difficulties. Last year, the American Heart Association included optimal sleep as one of the factors necessary to prevent cardiovascular diseases, and recommends 7-9 hours of sleep per day for adults. According to the company, sleep plays an important role in overall health, and people who have healthier sleep habits are better able to manage health factors such as weight, blood pressure or risk of type 2 diabetes. According to the organization, the development of sleep measurement methods, such as wearable smart devices, can enable us to reliably and routinely monitor our sleep habits. The sleep monitoring function in smart watches can provide a comprehensive picture of the duration and quality of rest and the alternation of sleep cycles, as well as help with the modification of sleeping habits.

Although the quality of sleep is an important health indicator, and 35 percent of the respondents stated a difficulty with sleep, knowledge of the sleep monitoring function of smart watches, which provide effective support in identifying problems, is at a low level, only one in four respondents know it. The most familiar smartwatch function was heart rate and physical activity monitoring (56 and 52 percent, respectively), and respondents could name two and a half smartwatch functions on average. However, many smart watches have advanced sleep monitoring functions and not only monitor the most important health values ​​at night, but also evaluate sleep based on quality aspects. In this way, we can see how much of the night’s sleep has been spent in deep sleep, which is key to fighting fatigue, for example, and balancing our energy levels and mood. In the same way, for sleep analysis, the device indicates the amount of awake sleep or awakenings, but also the quality of breathing. In addition, there are smart watches, such as the WATCH GT 4, which also monitor breathing during sleep.

The sleep monitoring function is popular among smart watch users, well over half of the respondents, 61 percent, use it, and 39 percent of the respondents claimed that they monitor their sleep better as a result of their device. In addition, the research also revealed that smartwatch users pay more attention to their health in general; almost two-thirds of those surveyed stated that they visit their doctor for further consultation based on the notifications from their smart watch, which indicates trust in smart devices.

