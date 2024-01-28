Europe’s commercial property sector is gearing up for a major reshuffle

#Europes #commercial #property #sector #gearing #major #reshuffle

Rising interest rates have caught investors and companies off guard, and the pandemic has changed some fundamental dynamics

Last November, the European Central Bank (ECB) issued a stark warning about the state of the bloc’s business property sector as part of its wider six-month review of overall financial stability, Deutsche Welle reported.

She said European property companies were posting huge losses and their debts were at a higher level than before the financial crisis in 2007-2008. These growing problems in the sector have “the potential to extend a negative scenario”, the ECB warned.

The gloomy tone shows how serious the situation has become in the commercial real estate sector in the past year.

“If you’ve ever wanted to create problems for the financial and banking sector, look at business property,” Adam Slater, chief economist at Oxford Economics, told DW.

“Once again, this is one of the areas that tends to suffer from too much lending, not enough good quality lending and therefore damage to banks’ balance sheets when things go wrong,” he added.

The question hanging over the sector in 2024 is how bad the development of the crisis can get.

Rising interest rates hurt

During the period of historically low interest rates that followed the financial crisis, investors poured money into commercial real estate. But rising interest rates over the past two years have hit the sector hard, with property prices falling sharply.

Business properties are highly interest related. When interest rates on loans rise, the value of business properties typically declines as investors’ willingness to buy at higher rates declines.

“I call it a major reshuffle,” says Sebastiano Ferrante, managing director at PGIM Real Estate. “The explanation is very simple and not surprising because we are clearly related to interest rates,” he adds.

But the scale of the rearrangement is not yet fully visible as the market slows down and not many deals are done. “The full extent of the damage is yet to be seen. It is not reflected in the price indices and in the banks’ balance sheets,” says Ferrante.

The value of completed commercial real estate deals has fallen by more than 50% in the US and Europe over the past 12 months, according to US research and financial group MSCI, indicating that owners are trying to delay the inevitable for as long as possible.

Germany’s big problem

For some countries, however, the storm has come. Austrian real estate company Signa Holding, which owns several large department stores in Germany and has a stake in the famous Chrysler Building in New York, went bankrupt at the end of 2023.

Signa has amassed more than €13 billion in debt through commercial property deals in recent years, but rising interest rates have put it under severe pressure as it has had to service multiple loans.

While the problems in the commercial real estate sector span Europe and cross its borders, they are particularly pronounced in Germany. Companies such as Gerch Group, Euroboden and Project Immobilien Group are experiencing serious financial difficulties. Financial regulator BaFin warned in November that lenders with exposure to the sector should prepare for losses.

“What Spain was after the global financial crisis – over-indebted, over-built, is Germany in a different sense today,” says Ferrante, who is based in Frankfurt and works exclusively in the German market.

According to him, Germany’s current economic problems, combined with specific factors related to the country’s commercial property market, mean that it is particularly vulnerable to rising interest rates, falling prices and sluggish rent growth.

“Germany had a relatively steep price development in the period of low interest rates in the last decade. That’s why we had a slower start than the others. But then the curve went up incredibly,” says Ferrante.

But because of tight rent regulations in Germany, they have not grown enough, even though investors have higher costs because of higher interest rates. Ferrante expects the adjustment to be “pretty tough.”

Another problem he sees in Germany is that the commercial property sector is particularly dependent on bank financing, and he predicts a major liquidity crunch in the sector in the coming years as banks adjust to tighter lending regulations.

Transition after the pandemic

While interest rate changes dominate the talk, fundamental changes related to key dynamics in the sector have occurred with the pandemic, particularly working from home and online shopping.

More people are working from home since the pandemic, and other trends such as e-commerce and home entertainment are accelerating, so some segments of business real estate such as offices and retail space are not in as much demand as they were before 2020.

“The pandemic had a deeper, longer-term impact and is therefore more important for long-term trends than changes in interest rates because they can be calculated,” Ferrante says.

He says it will take more time to see how far the work-from-home trend will take off, but he is intrigued by its potential to change aspects of the commercial real estate sector in the long term.

Contagion or Containment?

Property crises have the potential to generate wider contagion and expose vulnerabilities in the financial sector, as was seen during the financial crisis of 2007-2008.

Recent warnings from the ECB and other institutions have highlighted the seriousness of the situation in the commercial property sector, but few believe it will turn into a full-scale financial crisis.

Ferrante says central banks now have a much better idea of ​​banks’ balance sheets and he thinks the crisis will be contained. “I’m relatively calm that this won’t be a systemic problem,” Ferrante says.

However, according to him, the commercial real estate sector will have a long period of correction. “It will take time for the markets to become recapitalized again. And I think we’re going to see a market with much smaller lending options than before,” notes Ferrante.

In his view, higher interest rates are ultimately a normal fact of life that the sector has to deal with, and the crux of the crisis stems from the painful adjustment after an “abnormal” world of negative interest rates.

“The abnormal phase was in the past decade. The current phase is quite normal for real estate. There’s nothing real estate hasn’t seen before. But the adjustment of abnormally negative rates to current rates is what I call the great realignment,” commented Ferrante.