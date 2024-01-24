Europe’s largest economy has failed: we cannot support Ukraine alone

#Europes #largest #economy #failed #support #Ukraine

It is unacceptable that Germany is doing more to help Ukraine while others are doing less

– said Lindner at the event of the East European Association of the German Economy (OAOEV), also demanding that the burdens be shared equally at the European Union level.

According to Lindner, Ukraine is ready for EU membership and its system is in line with European values, although reforms are still needed to start investments in the private sector.

Many conditions still need to be met for private sector initiatives to be successful

he added.

Meanwhile Boris Pistorius German Defense Minister announced that

the Bundeswehr will hand over six Sea King type multi-purpose medium helicopters to Ukraine, and they will also undertake the training of the pilots.

According to the tally of the German Defense Ministry, since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine Berlin delivered military equipment worth roughly six billion euros (HUF 2,300 billion) to Ukraine.

Cover image source: Lars Penning/picture alliance via Getty Images