Europe’s number one banker with decisive news for Bulgaria

The president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, gave an answer to a very important question related to our economy.

The consensus among members of the Governing Council is that it is too early to “discuss a reduction in interest rates”, Lagarde said in response to a journalist’s question after today’s meeting of the institution in Frankfurt, the Guardian reported, quoted by BTA.

At the meeting, it was decided that the bank would keep the level of its main interest rates unchanged for the third time in a row.

Lagarde also said the ECB was closely monitoring developments in the Red Sea, where attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on tugboats have forced vessels to divert to other routes, and concerns about shipping delays and associated higher transport costs could push up inflation. up.

Earlier, during her statement to the media, Lagarde indicated that inflation could undergo a downward shift if the current tight monetary policy causes demand to fall more than expected or if economic conditions in the rest of the world deteriorate unexpectedly. This also includes a scenario of lower energy prices.

When asked whether the bank was likely to cut its key rates in April, the ECB president said that “we need to be further along in the process of reducing inflation before we can be sufficiently confident that the rate target inflation of 2 percent will be reached in a timely and sustainable manner.”

We are in a process of “disinflation” (limiting the rise in consumer prices) and it is working, added Lagarde.

