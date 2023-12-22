Europol warns 443 online stores infected with malware – IT Pro – News

#Europol #warns #online #stores #infected #malware #Pro #News

Various European and American police forces, together with Europol, have warned 443 online stores that are infected with malware. The malware in question steals customers’ credit card information at checkout.

According to Europol, the online stores are active in seventeen European countries, including the Netherlands. The online stores could be infected with malware because they used outdated software, among other things. Europol also suspects that cyber criminals were able to install the malware by logging in with stolen login details. The stolen credit card details are usually sold by the criminals and then used to commit fraud.

“Customers usually do not know that their payment details have been stolen until criminals use them for unauthorized transactions. It is often difficult for customers to trace the source,” Europol writes.

The operation was led by the Greek authorities. Investigative services from the Netherlands, the US, Albania, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Colombia, Croatia, Finland, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Moldova, Poland, Romania, Spain and the UK are also involved. It is not known which online stores Europol has warned.