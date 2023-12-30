Eurostar cancels trains to and from London due to flooded tunnel

#Eurostar #cancels #trains #London #due #flooded #tunnel

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 14:56

AFP Stranded passengers at St. Pancras station in London

Eurostar had to cancel almost thirty trains to and from London today due to a flooded tunnel tube in England. Trains between London and Paris, Amsterdam and Brussels have been canceled in both directions.

This morning the carrier canceled fourteen trains and fifteen more were added this afternoon. Thousands of travelers are stranded.

Another train is scheduled from Amsterdam to London at 4:45 p.m., but it is uncertain whether it will be able to run.

The tunnel near Ebbsfleet International station flooded due to severe weather in the United Kingdom. Images show that the track is completely under water. The fire brigade is trying to pump out the water.

AFPThe flooded tunnel at Ebbsfleet International station

Eurostar said it regrets the problems: “We understand this is a crucial time to head home, at the end of the festive season and in the run-up to New Year,” a spokesperson said.

There is chaos at London St Pancras station with stranded travelers. Some irate customers only found out there were no trains running when they arrived at the station this morning. Reportedly, some went back home to take the car and cross by ferry. Others chose to book flights.

‘Flight too expensive’

Hundreds of people are also waiting at Brussels South station for news about their train journey. Stranded traveler Hendrik van Eldere tells the Belgian news site VRT that Eurostar’s information provision leaves much to be desired. He was on his way to Brussels South this morning when he saw on the Eurostar app that his train had been cancelled.

“There was no communication from Eurostar. We are going to Brussels South and hoping for the best.” He initially rebooked his train journey to 12 noon, but that has now also been cancelled. “We also looked at flights, but they are too expensive.”