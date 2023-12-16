: Eurozone likely in recession

# #Eurozone #recession

The decline in business activity in the Eurozone deepened in Decemberputting the bloc within the technical definition of a recession, closely watched surveys cited by show.

Studies show a wide-ranging decline with worsening activity as in Germanyas well as in Franceas well as in the service and manufacturing sector.

The eurozone economy shrank by 0.1% in the last quartershow the official PMI data (PMI) for December – considered a reliable indicator of economic health – implied activity has already declined in each month of this quarter. This marks two consecutive quarters of economic contraction, which meets the technical definition of a recession.

European Central Bank lower your predictions for growth for 2023 and 2024 on Thursday.

HCOB’s preliminary composite PMI, compiled by S&P Global, fell to 47.0 this month from 47.6 in Novemberdefying expectations in a poll of a rise to 48.0 and marking a seventh month below the 50 dividing line between growth and contraction.

“The fall in the Eurozone composite PMI in December provides more evidence that the economy is in recession,” said Andrew Cunningham of Capital Economics.

In Germany, the decline worsened, indicating a recession in Europe’s largest economy at the end of the year. Meanwhile, activity fell faster than expected in France as demand for goods and services in the eurozone’s second-largest economy worsened further.

The German economy is expected to contract slightly this year and barely grow the next one, as foreign demand is weak, government subsidies for the green transition are limited and high interest rates reduce activitythe Bundesbank said earlier on Friday.

However, companies in Britain’s services sector saw further growth this month, suggesting the economy has the enough momentum to avoid recession at least for now.

Indicating that Eurozone firms do not see much improvement anytime soon, they reduced their staff for the second month in a row. The composite employment index hit a three-year low of 49.6, down slightly from 49.7 in November.

The PMI for the bloc’s dominant services industry fell to 48.1 from 48.7, far from a poll forecast for a rise to 49.0.

“This confirms our expectations that the eurozone economy will continue to contract in Q4, contrary to the expectations of the ECB“, kaza Christoph Weil from Commerzbank.

Demand for services fell again, as indebted consumers experiencing difficulties from record high borrowing costs in the currency union of 20 countries, spent less. The new business index fell to 46.6 from 46.7.

Factories in the currency union also had another disappointing month. The manufacturing PMI held steady at 44.2 in November – beating the poll forecast of 44.6 and marking its 18th month below 50.

However, factory managers were more optimistic about the year ahead and the index of future production jumped to 55.6 from 53.3, its highest level since May.

