Eva: ‘I thought he was sweating, but the drops on his face came from me’

Although, all at once. In porn perhaps, because I had to tug at those tight jeans at least three times before they fell to his ankles. Then the moment is always a bit off.

Meanwhile, I was on my knees in front of him, and had his genitals in my mouth. The fact that the neighbor could see how big he was was not due to his genitals, but to the short distance between the two balconies. And I didn’t care at that moment.

Until he started to undress me, and my sense of the world came back to me. “Inside,” I managed. While I closed the curtain, he put on the song in question. F*ck you back to sleep, came from both the speakers and his mouth as he entered me.

With the song on repeat, the neighbor rang the doorbell about two hours later. He opened the door, with my T-shirt covering his genitals. “Could the music be a little quieter?” I heard the neighbor ask.

After that night we saw each other several times. The sessions were hot, but not so hot that sweat poured from his forehead. This man didn’t sweat easily. Until I saw little drops on his forehead.

Crazy, I thought. Not for him. But it was May and scorching hot in his bedroom.

The next morning he put me in the same position as the night before. Legs in the air, leaning against his shoulders so he could get in deep.

Again I saw condensation forming on his face. I wiped it off lovingly, and he said, ‘That’s more than last time. But that’s okay, I think it’s hot. I couldn’t make the connection and looked at him in surprise. “That’s yours,” he says. ‘Do you come squirting more often?’

I felt a kind of misplaced triumph. Honestly? I never came, let alone squirted, until well into my twenties. That same evening I started googling, because why hadn’t I noticed anything about this? He incorrectly called it an orgasm, but I now really knew what that felt like.

It turned out that the internet agreed with me: spraying in the bedroom does not automatically mean that a woman will have an orgasm. And yet it appears to be the ultimate goal for men. A gift from the porn industry.

I thought it was a dirty idea to deliberately squirt in his face, but to please him I relaxed my whole body. And he knew that. It was not a fountain, but afterwards there was a large puddle.

That was the last time that all brakes were released. Because the fact that I hadn’t really come once yet didn’t bother him at all. No, just give me a Satisfyer again. No wet bed, but an orgasm. And thanks.

* Eva’s name has been changed. Her real name is known to the editors.

