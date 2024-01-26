Eva Jinek about salary at AvroTros: ‘It is still gigantic’ | Stars

#Eva #Jinek #salary #AvroTros #gigantic #Stars

Eva Jinek says she earns “a huge salary” at AvroTros. There is no salary structure as previously suggested. “I don’t get money from anyone other than AvroTros,” said the presenter in the Roos program on NPO Radio 1.

Jinek exchanged RTL for the AvroTros at the beginning of this year. For some time there were rumors about a probable salary structure, whereby a presenter also generates an income through, for example, his own private company. Jinek, who would earn a multiple of what an NPO presenter may earn at RTL, would otherwise have to give up a lot of money with her switch. The AvroTros previously debunked that there was a salary structure. Jinek can earn a maximum of 233,000 euros at the broadcaster.

“It was also an unreal salary, that’s just true. It was fantastic,” Jinek now says about her time at RTL. “But the salary I get now is still a huge salary. And I get a different kind of life that suits me much better.” The talk show host says she thinks it is important to spend more time with her husband and children. “For me it’s a no-brainer.”

Jinek will start her talk show after the summer, which starts at 7 p.m. The show can be seen four days a week for eight months. “I have not become someone else. I am the same journalist that I have always been,” she says about the content of the show. “I like great conversations that last a little longer than in my talk show in recent years.”

