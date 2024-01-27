Eva Jinek debunks salary structure: ‘Giantly large salary’

From RTL to AVROTROS

Jinek exchanged RTL for AVROTROS at the beginning of this year. For some time there were rumors about a possible salary structure, in which the presenter would earn extra money through her own BV. Jinek would have to give up a lot of salary with her switch from RTL to NPO presenter. The AVROTROS previously debunked that there was a salary structure. Jinek can earn a maximum of 233,000 euros at the broadcaster.

“It was also an unreal salary, that’s just true. It was fantastic,” Jinek now says about her time at RTL. “But the salary I get now is still a huge salary. And I get a different kind of life that suits me much better.” The talk show host says she thinks it is important to spend more time with her husband and children. “For me it’s a no-brainer.”

New talk show

Jinek will start her talk show after the summer, which starts at 7 p.m. The show can be seen four days a week for eight months. About the content of the show, she says: “I have not become someone else, I am the same journalist that I have always been. I like great conversations that last a little longer than in my talk show in recent years.”

