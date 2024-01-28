Eva Jinek has plans for the future (and a killer ring)

Kim-Lian van der Meij

Kim-Lian certainly doesn’t want to spend a day at the beach alone. Her sturdy Alaskan Malamutes go along with her.

Roxeanne Hazes

Rox had her hair done and she looks smashing as ever.

Leslie Keijzer

It’s a good thing that Leslie has worked very hard on her fear of flying, otherwise this trip to Zanzibar would have passed her by. You go, girl!

Bas Smit

Bas is the king of internet shopping and this time he has purchased an – almost – fully automatic feeding system for his dog. Useful!

This is a woman

Eva makes a very cryptic post with a crazy ring on her finger.

Farmer Annemiek

Farmer Annemiek celebrated her thirtieth birthday and pregnancy this weekend with sushi without fish. Congratulations!

Sylvie Meis

After a wild weekend it’s good to slow down. Anyway, Sylvie is taking it easy this Sunday. Delicious!

