Evacuation at Helme, flooding also at Mulde, Ohre, Dumme and Weißer Elster

#Evacuation #Helme #flooding #Mulde #Ohre #Dumme #Weißer #Elster

from MDR SAXONY-ANHALT

Rain and thaw continue to cause a tense flood situation in parts of Saxony-Anhalt. The water levels on many rivers in Saxony-Anhalt rose over Christmas, and some bodies of water have long since overflowed their banks. The highest alert level 4 applies to the Helme near the Kelbra dam. Here, residents of the town of Thürungen were asked to leave their houses.

You can find the latest news from Mitteldeutscher Rundfunk at any time mdr.de and in the MDR Current App.

The flood has now also resulted in the first evacuation operation in Saxony-Anhalt: In the Mansfeld-Südharz district, residents of the village of Thürungen in the Goldene Aue community have been asked to leave their houses. The district cited the current flood situation at the Kelbra reservoir and the Helme as the reason. All approximately 180 residents were called upon to follow the call for voluntary evacuation by 6:00 p.m. at the latest. The volunteer fire department informed people about the evacuation on site with a loudspeaker truck.

Gym serves as emergency shelter

The district had called on all residents of Thurungen to go to relatives or friends due to the threat of flooding. Alternatively, the emergency accommodation in the gym on Ziegelhüttenstrasse in Kelbra could be used.

As the district announced, the staff for extraordinary events convened by District Administrator André Schröder has decided on further measures. Among other things, several thousand sandbags should be filled to protect critical infrastructure in the towns. The volunteer fire brigades also checked the dikes.

Kelbra reservoir reaches capacity limit



After the continuous rain in the past few days, the Kelbra reservoir has reportedly reached its capacity limit, meaning that there is a risk of flooding in the towns along the Helme. Places in the communities of Goldene Aue, Südharz, Sangerhausen and Allstedt are affected. Here too, residents are called upon to prepare for possible evacuation measures.

According to the State Office for Flood Protection, the highest alert level 4 applies to the Helme. On Tuesday, the authority expected that the Kelbra dam would be completely full by the evening. Then water should be drained. According to the forecast, the water in the Helme at the Bennungen gauge will then rise over 2.40 meters.

Elbe water levels are rising



The water levels of the Elbe in Saxony-Anhalt are also slowly rising. According to the State Office for Flood Protection and Water Management (LHW), the reporting limits have been exceeded in Wittenberg and Dessau in the past few hours. Alarm level 1 applies in Niegripp and Tangermünde. On Wednesday, it is expected that alarm level 1 will be reached in Aken and alarm level 2 in Barby.

Because of the flooding, the Elbe cycle path near Hohenwarthe was closed on Christmas Eve. Photo rights: MDR/André Plaul

The Elbe water level near Barby exceeded five meters on Tuesday. According to the information, if the water level reaches 5.92 meters, the Pretzien weir will be pulled. In this case, the B246a between Schönebeck and Plötzky as well as the roads between Elbenau and Plötzky and Pretzien and Ranies will be closed.

The Saxony-Anhalt flood control center warns of floods in a four-stage system. Ab Level 2 the municipalities set up a control service. Away level 3 there is a constant security service. In addition, the first steps are being taken to secure the dike. At Level 4 threatens danger to the general public and the economy.

The second highest level therefore still applies to the Dumme at the Tylsen gauge in the Altmarkkreis Salzwedel. The water level there is receding very slowly, according to the state office for flood protection.

Mulde in Dessau and Anhalt-Bitterfeld continues to carry a lot of water



The water levels are also still high along the Mulde in Dessau and the Anhalt-Bitterfeld district, but relief is expected: The State Office for Flood Protection and Water Management announced that the crest of the flood wave found in Grimma or Freiberg will reach Saxony-Anhalt on Tuesday has.

The water level in the Mulde is causing problems, in the picture on Christmas Day in Jeßnitz. Image copyright: EHL Media

In the Anhalt-Bitterfeld district and the city of Dessau, the water levels will initially continue to rise. According to information from the State Office for Flood Protection, alarm level 3 out of 4 currently applies in Dessau. For the Anhalt-Bitterfeld district, however, it is expected that the level can be lifted on Wednesday.

Elsewhere in Saxony-Anhalt, the situation also remains tense after the rain of the past few days. As the current figures from the flood control center show, the second highest alert level 3 still applies to other rivers in the country.

Water in Ohre near Wolmirstedt rises less strongly



The Ohre near Wolmirstedt in the Börde district has also exceeded the value for alert level 3. The water level in Wolmirstedt was above 270 centimeters on Tuesday evening. On Tuesday, the state office for flood protection did not expect the situation to change during the day.

Since the intensity of the rainfall in the north of Saxony-Anhalt is expected to decrease, the situation is currently not expected to worsen significantly. State Office for Flood Protection | about the situation at the Ohre near Wolmirstedt

Alert level 2 now applies along several other rivers: the Jeetze at the Sienau gauge, the Bode near Wegenleben and the Ehle at the Dannigkow gauge. Elsewhere – for example on the Aller near Alleringersleben – the state office for flood protection recorded falling water levels again.

Alert level 2 also applies to the Hadmersleben and Wegenleben gauges on the Bode in the Börde district. On the Warme Bode and Kalten Bode, the Holtemme, the Selke and the Ilse, alert level 1 applies at most water levels, but in Steinerne Renne and Mahndorf it is still rising slightly. Alert level 2 applies to the Ilse near Hoppenstedt and the trend is rising.

On the Ohre in Wolmirstedt, the rising water levels already had an impact on people on Christmas Eve. The river area manager for Schönebeck, Roland Günther, told MDR SACHSEN-ANHALT: “The water levels threaten the residents’ residential buildings.” One has to fear that water will run into the houses. Residents reported to MDR SACHSEN-ANHALT that there were only a few centimeters left until the water stopped in the apartment. A resident was busy pumping back the water on Sunday morning.

On Sunday night, the fire brigade in Hötensleben in the Börde had to pump out several cellars. There were also operations in the Harz: As a spokesman for the Harz MDR SAXONY-ANHALT rescue control center announced, emergency services were on site in Berßel, Wasserleben and Tanne on Sunday morning to pump out cellars, remove surface water and fill sandbags.

Saale in Halle reaches peak level – water levels are falling again



In Halle, the Saale reached its peak at the Trotha water level on Boxing Day with a water level of 4.90 meters, according to current forecasts from the State Office for Flood Protection. Water levels were expected to fall over the course of Tuesday afternoon. According to its own statements, the city of Halle wants to continue to monitor developments closely and continue its controls in the affected areas.

Paths on the banks of the Saale, for example on Ziegelwiese, are currently flooded. The water also reached the properties in Planena and Burgholz. But there were no evacuations. According to the city, only some of the street lighting had to be switched off.

The water masses of the Saale can also be clearly seen at the large weir in Wettin. Image rights: picture alliance/dpa/Heiko Rebsch

In Halle, alert level 2 out of 4 has been in effect on the Saale since Monday afternoon. This means that the water level has exceeded 4.50 meters at the Trotha sub-level. On Tuesday it rose to almost 4.90 meters – an increase to 5.30 meters was expected overnight. As a precaution, the city has closed paths near the river on the banks of the Saale on the Ziegelwiese side.

Users of MDR SAXONY-ANHALT reported at midday on Christmas Day that water had flooded the road at the Unstrut Bridge between Karsdorf and Wetzendorf in the Burgenland district.

Rail: Problems on the Magdeburg – Hanover route



Rail traffic in Saxony-Anhalt is also affected by the flood waters. There are problems between Magdeburg and Hanover. The tracks on the route from Magdeburg to Helmstedt are washed out. Deutsche Bahn assumes that trains will have to be rerouted until December 27th. There are delays of around 30 minutes for ICs in both directions. In addition, the trains cannot stop in Peine, Helmstedt or Braunschweig main station.

The ferry in Brachwitz in the Saale district cannot currently run due to flooding. The Ferchland-Grieben ferry also stopped operating on Christmas Day. As the operators announced on Monday evening, the ferry cannot cross “until further notice” due to the flooding.

The flooding was already observed a few days ago in several areas of Saxony-Anhalt – including the Elbeu, Wolmirstedt and Glindenberg area. Large areas of fields, but also smaller streets and gardens along the Ohre, are under water. According to the rescue control center in the Harz, Holtemme, Bode and Ilse have also overflowed their banks.

More about flooding

MDR (Michel Holzberger, Leonard Schubert, Cornelia Winkler, Stephan Schulz, Luca Deutschländer, Kalina Bunk, Julia Heundorf, Annekathrin Queck) | First published on December 22, 2023.

This topic in the program:MDR SAXONY-ANHALT – The radio like us | December 26, 2023 | 6:00 p.m

Show all

Show all