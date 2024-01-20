Evacuation in freezing cold: Amazon worker dies in Ontario

#Evacuation #freezing #cold #Amazon #worker #dies #Ontario

An Amazon worker collapsed and died just an hour after a major distribution center in London, Ontario was evacuated amid bitter cold.

The provincial Labor Ministry told local media on Friday that it is investigating the death of an employee who collapsed at his workstation on the night of January 14-15.

According to the company, a fire alarm went off around 11:10 p.m., forcing employees at the complex to go outside to face freezing temperatures of around -15 degrees Celsius, a value that was close to -20 degrees taking into account the wind factor.

The company assured that employees were given warm clothing when evacuating and that they were able to re-enter the building 17 minutes later, at 11:27 p.m. They were able to spend three quarters of an hour in the rest room to warm up, before returning to their post.

The worker, identified as Paulo DeSouza Bezerra, a 50-year-old man from Brazil, died of a heart attack about an hour after returning to his job.

Divergences

A testimony collected by the London Free Press from an employee who was evacuated, however, differs from the company’s version.

According to this worker who was not identified by the daily, the employees would have spent more than 17 minutes outside, would not have had the right to warm up in their cars and the company would have run out of blankets to distribute to keep everyone warm. These allegations were denied by the company.

A crowdfunding campaign has been put online on the GoFundMe site to raise funds to pay for the funeral of Paulo DeSouza Bezerra, in addition to helping his partner get through the coming months. Nearly $18,000 had been raised as of Friday evening.