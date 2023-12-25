Even 1 Spoon is Enough! The Most Powerful Herbal Source of OMEGA-3 in Nature (1 MILLION ANTIOXIDANTS)

#Spoon #Powerful #Herbal #Source #OMEGA3 #Nature #MILLION #ANTIOXIDANTS

High Fiber Content: Flaxseed is a high source of fiber that supports the digestive system. Fiber improves digestive health, increases intestinal motility, prevents constipation and supports the feeling of fullness. Antioxidants: Flaxseed is rich in antioxidants. Antioxidants prevent cellular damage caused by free radicals. Therefore, the antioxidant content of flaxseed helps reduce oxidative stress and support overall health.

Vegetable Protein Source:

Flaxseed is a plant-based source of protein. It can be an important source of protein, especially for those on a vegetarian or vegan diet. Protein is an essential component for cell repair and reconstruction in the body. Cholesterol-Lowering Effects: Some research shows that flaxseed may lower cholesterol levels. Its fiber and omega-3 fatty acid content may help balance cholesterol levels and protect heart health.