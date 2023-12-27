Even 17 years after its release, the PS3 is surprisingly popular

#years #release #PS3 #surprisingly #popular

The PlayStation 3 has been on the market for 17 years now and has gained huge popularity. Earlier this month, the Insomniac Games team was attacked by a hacker group called Rhysida. They obtained data and then blackmailed Sony, threatening to leak the stolen documents unless they were paid $2 million in Bitcoin. This did not happen, so a few days later 1.6 terabytes of information became public. Among them, there are also those that show how many people still play PS3 after 17 years.

The console had nearly two million active users in February this year, which means that there are still that many people sitting down to play a classic PS3 game. I personally picked up the again a few months ago Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit because of, but a The SaboteurI’m also trying to platinum on PS3. Moreover, the GTA 4 is in Red Dead Redemption its online modes still work flawlessly to this day, so it’s totally understandable if many people are drawn back to Sony’s 2006 console. Do you still have the PlayStation 3 or do you only play various video games on the PS5?