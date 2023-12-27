Even 17 years after its release, the PS3 is surprisingly popular

#years #release #PS3 #surprisingly #popular

The PlayStation 3 has been on the market for 17 years now and has gained huge popularity. Earlier this month, the Insomniac Games team was attacked by a hacker group called Rhysida. They obtained data and then blackmailed Sony, threatening to leak the stolen documents unless they were paid $2 million in Bitcoin. This did not happen, so a few days later 1.6 terabytes of information became public. Among them, there are also those that show how many people still play PS3 after 17 years.

The console had nearly two million active users in February this year, which means that there are still that many people sitting down to play a classic PS3 game. I personally picked up the again a few months ago Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit because of, but a The SaboteurI’m also trying to platinum on PS3. Moreover, the GTA 4 is in Red Dead Redemption its online modes still work flawlessly to this day, so it’s totally understandable if many people are drawn back to Sony’s 2006 console. Do you still have the PlayStation 3 or do you only play various video games on the PS5?

Also Read:  This way your PC will consume less! - PCW

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Live ticker for floods in Lower Saxony: Evacuation in Lilienthal | NDR.de – News
Live ticker for floods in Lower Saxony: Evacuation in Lilienthal | NDR.de – News
Posted on
Horrifying data: Hundreds of fatalities in 24 hours of Israeli attacks on Gaza
Horrifying data: Hundreds of fatalities in 24 hours of Israeli attacks on Gaza
Posted on
This is what the new Toyota Corolla will look like (VIDEO) ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto
This is what the new Toyota Corolla will look like (VIDEO) ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto
Posted on
Even 17 years after its release, the PS3 is surprisingly popular
Even 17 years after its release, the PS3 is surprisingly popular
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News