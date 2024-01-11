“Even Schengen did not succeed for Romania” / “A new intoxication of the PNL”

Klaus Iohannis has no chance to obtain the presidency of the European Council, claims Dan Barna, USR vice-president. He says that President Iohannis “failed to obtain Romania’s accession to Schengen, how will he be able to negotiate his place as president of the European Council when, in Brussels, this scenario was not even discussed?”.

The USR vice-president states in a press release that everything was a rumor launched by the PNL to mask a series of failures by President Iohannis.

“President Iohannis could become president of the European Council if Germany would give up supporting Ursula von der Leyen for the Commission or Roberta Metsola for the position of president of the European Parliament. The future European Parliament will be led by a coalition, similar to the current one, most likely, a coalition in which the positions are divided, and President Iohannis, who did not even succeed in Schengen for Romania, has no chance in reality to get such support. This was also confirmed by those I spoke with today, here in the European Parliament. They said that such a scenario was not even discussed. What we see in Bucharest is a new intoxication through which, in desperation for the cause, the PNL – having no message left for Romania, after increasing taxes, after strangling the economy – tries to promise international successes of the man who is sitting on the slide of history ”, declares Dan Barna.

