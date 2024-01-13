Even the most critical jury member gives Emma Heesters five stars: ‘I’m moved’ | Show

#critical #jury #member #Emma #Heesters #stars #moved #Show

stars on stageSinger Emma Heesters (28) was the first participant to achieve a perfect score on Friday evening in the new RTL 4 hit Stars on stage. More than a million viewers saw how even the usually frugal jury member Paul de Leeuw gave her version of Don’t cry for me Argentina five stars. The other jury members went along, but there was also one criticism.

Leon van Wijk 13-01-24, 11:51 Last update: 13:26

