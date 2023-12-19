Even though I asked, Orbán couldn’t tell me why he didn’t want to meet

#asked #Orbán #couldnt #didnt #meet
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy held an annual press conference in Kiev, where he was asked about Hungary and his relationship with Viktor Orbán. Regarding the Hungarian peace and ceasefire rhetoric and whether Orbán demanded a ceasefire from him, he said that he never spoke to Orbán about this or a possible meeting with Putin. “Maybe he touched on the topic in the EU, or with other friends or leaders, maybe in the United States. There was something like that in his speech. But I don’t know, it’s a little strange to me,” Zelensky said.
The Ukrainian president added that “Orbán’s politics are sometimes not very friendly to us, and he knows it.”
But we are neighboring countries. Despite the full-scale war lasting two years, we could not feel the strong friendships during the Russian aggression and occupation.”
Zelenskyi also spoke about the short dialogue he had with Orbán in Buenos Aires, at the inauguration of Argentine President Milei:
“Last time in Argentina, I said to Orbán: Viktor, give me a reason why you don’t support us in the EU? He couldn’t tell me,” the Ukrainian president claimed. According to his words, he also asked Viktor Orbán why they had not been able to organize an official bilateral meeting until now, but Orbán “couldn’t answer that either.”
photo_camera Zelensky at Tuesday’s annual review press conference. Photo: OZGE ELIF KIZIL/Anadolu via AFP
At the same time, Zelenskiy emphasized that they can find a diplomatic solution with the Hungarian Prime Minister, and they will work on it.
Some additional points in headlines from Zelenskyi’s annual review:
- The issue of negotiations with Russia is not relevant today, he does not see such a request from Russia, he said.
- He is convinced that the United States will give Ukraine the expected 60 billion dollars in aid, the question is when, but he trusts that “the US will not betray” Ukraine.
- However, if Trump is elected president next year, the US policy on Ukraine may change, and “this would greatly affect the course of the war in Ukraine.”
- The army offered to mobilize an additional 450-500 thousand soldiers, but it will not sign the law on the mobilization of women even if the Ukrainian Rada votes for it.
- According to him, he has a good working relationship with Chief of Staff Zaluzhny, who has been much more realistic about the military situation than the president, and wants to cooperate with him in the future.