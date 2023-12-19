Even though I asked, Orbán couldn’t tell me why he didn’t want to meet

#asked #Orbán #couldnt #didnt #meet

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy held an annual press conference in Kiev, where he was asked about Hungary and his relationship with Viktor Orbán. Regarding the Hungarian peace and ceasefire rhetoric and whether Orbán demanded a ceasefire from him, he said that he never spoke to Orbán about this or a possible meeting with Putin. “Maybe he touched on the topic in the EU, or with other friends or leaders, maybe in the United States. There was something like that in his speech. But I don’t know, it’s a little strange to me,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president added that “Orbán’s politics are sometimes not very friendly to us, and he knows it.”

But we are neighboring countries. Despite the full-scale war lasting two years, we could not feel the strong friendships during the Russian aggression and occupation.”

Zelenskyi also spoke about the short dialogue he had with Orbán in Buenos Aires, at the inauguration of Argentine President Milei:

“Last time in Argentina, I said to Orbán: Viktor, give me a reason why you don’t support us in the EU? He couldn’t tell me,” the Ukrainian president claimed. According to his words, he also asked Viktor Orbán why they had not been able to organize an official bilateral meeting until now, but Orbán “couldn’t answer that either.”

photo_camera Zelensky at Tuesday’s annual review press conference. Photo: OZGE ELIF KIZIL/Anadolu via AFP

At the same time, Zelenskiy emphasized that they can find a diplomatic solution with the Hungarian Prime Minister, and they will work on it.

Some additional points in headlines from Zelenskyi’s annual review: