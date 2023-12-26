Evening show with Arjen Lubach wins AD Media Prize 2023: ‘Even up to here doesn’t want to be on TV at the same time as us’ | Show

#Evening #show #Arjen #Lubach #wins #Media #Prize #doesnt #time #Show

with videoThe evening show with Arjen Lubach has won the ‘AD Media Prize 2023 for the best program that has wrongly never received an award’. The 44-year-old presenter accepted the award himself, but immediately referred to the team with which he makes the satirical program. He also explained why The Evening Show is not shown on TV all year round.

Angela de Jong and Mark den Blanken December 26 2023 Last updated: 4:30 PM

