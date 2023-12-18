Event Guest. M. Kołodziejczak against shopping Sundays. Declaration on Polsat

#Event #Guest #Kołodziejczak #shopping #Sundays #Declaration #Polsat

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Michał Kołodziejczak He was a guest of Bogdan Rymanowski in the “Gość Wydarzen” program. – Sundays should not be commercial – said Kołodziejczak. – This should be time that we spend differently, that’s my opinion – he added.

The presenter reminded that The abolition of the Sunday trading ban was included in the 100 items for the first 100 days of the Civic Coalition’s government. “We will lift the ban on trading on Sundays, but each employee will be provided with two weekends off a month and double remuneration for work on days off,” we read in item 21 of the list of specifics.

Michał Kołodziejczak about shopping Sundays

– We need to protect the social interest of those who work in these stores. I know that it was often the case that people – including me – took some time off during the week and spent time on Sunday shopping. It can be done on Sunday and I don’t believe that if someone has the means and wants to buy something, they won’t buy it – said Kołodziejczak.

– We’re about to work ourselves to death. We will talk about four-day working weekand on the other hand we will say: “let’s open all supermarkets on Sundaywhere most of them work women and let’s also talk at the same time about respect for women and their rights,” the politician said.

– Employee rights are important and important, but we will soon lose respect for family and spending time differently than in this shopping rush – he said.

When Rymanowski said that there are people who they want to work on Sunday e.g. for a bit higher stakes, Kołodziejczak admitted that he fully understands this and “that’s why he says it is his opinion and he is open to talks.” – I am not a man who will say – as it has been for the last eight years – this is how it should be, because that’s what I think – said the politician.

Kołodziejczak’s declaration on Polsat

At the same time, he declared that so far there have been no disputes in the club and the MPs will also be able to talk to each other on this topic. – There is no question of breaking anyone’s spine in such votes, and if that were the case, it is important for me to protect the interests of all those who would have to work on Sunday.

During the conversation, an important declaration was made by the politician. – Here, in the Polsat studio, I declare that the interests of these people will be safeguarded and that they have me as their confidante. – said Kołodziejczak.

