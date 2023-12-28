Event overview: Information & schedule for the start of the Four Hills Tournament in Oberstdorf

Photo: Dominik Berchtold / Four Hills Tournament

The 72nd Four Hills Tournament traditionally starts in Oberstdorf. The opening competition has been sold out for weeks – over 25,500 spectators will ensure a fantastic atmosphere on December 29th. The day before, training and qualification are on the agenda.

Schedule: The program in Oberstdorf

Thursday, December 28, 2023:
2:00 p.m. – Official training (two rounds)
4:30 p.m. – Qualification

Friday, December 29, 2023:
3:45 p.m. – Test run
5:15 p.m. – Individual competition

Schattenbergschanze: The ski jump in Oberstdorf at a glance

Name:Schattenbergschanze Hill size:137 m K-point:120 m Jump record:143.5 m (Sigurd Pettersen, December 29, 2003) Height of the take-off table:3.38 m Inclination of the take-off table:11° Inclination of the take-off slope:35.5° Year of construction: 2003 spectator capacity: 25,500

Where do you jump?

Oberstdorf is a market town in the Oberallgäu district. It is the southernmost municipality in Germany and, with an area of ​​230 square kilometers, the third largest municipality in the Free State of Bavaria after the state capital Munich and Lenggries.

Oberstdorf is located in the Allgäu Alps and is a climatic health resort and Kneipp health resort. The market town is internationally known for hosting numerous winter sports events, including the annual opening competition of the Four Hills Tournament on the Schattenbergschanze as well as various competitions on the Heini-Klopfer ski flying hill, where the 2018 World Cup medals in ski flying will be awarded. Oberstdorf was also the venue for the Nordic World Ski Championships in 1987, 2005 and most recently in 2021.

