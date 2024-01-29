Evergrande, liquidation order from the Hong Kong court

#Evergrande #liquidation #order #Hong #Kong #court

BEIJING – It had been postponed several times last year, now the sentence has arrived: this morning a court in Hong Kong ordered the liquidation of the Chinese giant Evergrande – the most indebted real estate group in the world – which failed to present a plan of convincing debt restructuring for its international creditors.
The company can still appeal. The provisional liquidator is expected to be appointed at a hearing at 2.30pm today. A ruling that will likely shake the already fragile Chinese real estate markets. Trading in Evergrande shares was suspended after the stock plunged 21%. The liquidation order issued by the Hong Kong court does not necessarily mean that Evergrande will collapse immediately: Beijing may decide to ignore the order, to keep the builder afloat, to make sure that citizens who bought the properties even before the start of jobs get what they paid for. In fact, the sentence does not imply the immediate suspension of Evergrande’s construction works.
Crushed by more than $300 billion in liabilities, Evergrande defaulted on its dollar bonds as early as the end of 2021, then triggering a crisis in China’s real estate sector that contributed to slowing growth in the world’s second-largest economy. An offshore debt restructuring plan was announced, but it never convinced.
However, the liquidation process will be complicated and long. The impact on the company’s business, including house-building projects, will be minimal in the short term, as it may take months or years for the offshore liquidator appointed by creditors to take control of subsidiaries in mainland China, which has a different jurisdiction from that of Hong Kong. The move will allow a liquidator to try to take control of Evergrande’s assets outside China, but its practical implications in mainland China, where almost all of Evergrande’s assets and most of its liabilities are located are more than 300 billion dollars, remain uncertain. It is not yet clear whether mainland Chinese courts will accept Hong Kong’s liquidation order, although there is a mutual recognition agreement on the matter.
The liquidation petition was filed in 2022 by offshore creditor Top Shine Global, which said Evergrande had failed to honor HK$863 million (US$110 million) in claims.
Until last summer, it appeared that Evergrande’s management team and some of its offshore creditors were close to a deal. The negotiations came to a standstill last September, when several high-level executives were arrested and Hui Ka Yan, the company’s president, was also placed “under surveillance” by the police.
The vast majority of Evergrande’s debts are to creditors in mainland China, who have a limited number of legal avenues to claim their money. Foreign creditors, however, are free to approach courts outside mainland China, with some choosing Hong Kong, where Evergrande and other real estate giants are listed.

Also Read:  Europol warns 443 online stores infected with malware - IT Pro - News

Sign up for updates Unsubscribe from updates

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Israeli Minister Crowds Join Demonstration Calling for Jewish Settlements in Gaza
Israeli Minister Crowds Join Demonstration Calling for Jewish Settlements in Gaza
Posted on
Łużycka Street and parking at the SKM terminus
Łużycka Street and parking at the SKM terminus
Posted on
Entangled particles travel back in time
Entangled particles travel back in time
Posted on
Montérégie: the body of a sixty-year-old woman found in the river in Acton Vale
Montérégie: the body of a sixty-year-old woman found in the river in Acton Vale
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News