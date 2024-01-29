Evergreen pilots will not go on strike during the Spring Festival and Tomb Sweeping Day, and the labor and management reached a consensus on a maximum monthly salary increase of 13,500 yuan | Lifestyle | Central News Agency CNA

#Evergreen #pilots #strike #Spring #Festival #Tomb #Sweeping #Day #labor #management #reached #consensus #maximum #monthly #salary #increase #yuan #Lifestyle #Central #News #Agency #CNA

2024/1/28 21:17 (updated at 1/29 11:28)

The picture shows Taipei Songshan Airport. Passengers line up at the EVA Air counter to check in their luggage.Photographed by Central News Agency reporter Zhao Shixun on January 24, 113

(Central News Agency reporter Zhang Xiongfeng, Taipei, 28th) The Pilots Union issued a statement today stating that the Evergreen Branch of the union and EVA Airways reached an agreement item by item on the labor dispute and formally signed a contract, reaching a 4-point consensus; the consultation meeting was originally scheduled for the 31st. It will no longer be held, and there will be no strike during the Spring Festival and Qingming holidays this year.

Chen Baiqian, a researcher at the Taoyuan City Pilot Professional Union, told the Central News Agency reporter that in fact, with the assistance of the Executive Yuan, the Ministry of Labor, the Ministry of Transportation and the local labor bureau, formal negotiations were held with EVA Air today and an agreement was reached item by item on the labor dispute, and finally in The signing was officially signed at the Executive Yuan under the witness of Vice President of the Executive Yuan Zheng Wencan.

Chen Baiqian pointed out that after reaching a consensus today, the consultation meeting originally scheduled for the 31st will not be held, and the strike action originally expected to be held during the Spring Festival and Tomb Sweeping Day holidays will also be cancelled.

The pilots union issued a statement saying that after today’s negotiations, the labor and management parties reached an agreement on the following points.

First of all, in addition to the salary increase announced by EVA Air at the end of last year, the company agreed to increase the basic salary and job allowance items to NT$13,500 per month for pilots and NT$11,000 per month for senior co-pilots. RMB 10,000 per month for the co-pilot and RMB 10,000 per month for the first officer. In addition, the company also agreed to adjust the annual promotion salary caps for first officers and senior first officers.

Second, regarding the outstation subsidy, EVA Air has promised to review it regularly and further increase it as soon as possible in the first half of the year.

Third, regarding the cessation of hiring foreign pilots, EVA Air has agreed not to directly hire foreign pilots as principal pilots. Can only be hired unless there are special operational needs. However, the application procedures are subject to substantive review by the Ministry of Labor and the Civil Aviation Administration of the Ministry of Transport in accordance with the law.

Finally, the union agreed not to initiate disputes over the above three labor dispute subjects from the effective date of the agreement signed by the labor and management parties until May 31, 2026.

The pilot union stated that the final agreement between labor and management was primarily due to the unity and collective will shown by each member of the union (including Evergreen branches and non-Evergreen branches).

In addition, the union expresses special thanks to Zheng Wencan and Wang Anbang, deputy director of the Ministry of Labor of the competent authority, for their frequent and active efforts in recent days to coordinate substantive negotiations between labor and management, and finally led to an agreement between labor and management today. The union would also like to thank the Taoyuan City Labor Bureau for its proactive assistance and coordination since the union initiated the labor dispute procedure, and for its efforts in promoting early negotiations between labor and management.

The pilot union stated that, as the union has repeatedly emphasized in the past, the exercise of dispute rights is by no means the purpose of the union, but a last resort for workers. As this dispute was finally reached an agreement and ended smoothly, the union hopes to take this opportunity to sincerely appeal to and hope that the management will establish a mechanism and corporate culture of equal consultation, mutual trust and mutual trust with the union in the company’s daily operations in the future, in order to promote The real key to harmony between labor and management and creating a win-win situation. (Editor: Zhang Yajing) 1130128

