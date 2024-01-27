Every time – its own “mittens” and its own “sheep” – Respublika.lt

#time #mittens #sheep #Respublika.lt

×

‘;

document.getElementById(‘gallery_mobile_banner’).style.display = ‘inline-block’;

$jQuery_1_10_1(‘#galleryMobileBanner’).empty();

$jQuery_1_10_1(‘#galleryMobileBanner’).append(galleryMobileBanner);

$jQuery_1_10_1(‘.lazy-banner-mobile-gallery’).Lazy();

if (screen.width

1 nuotr.

Associative Freepik photo.

He had displayed a Ukrainian shirt intended for President Gitanas Nausėda, but not taken back – a vyshivanka. As can be seen in A. Tapin’s account, there were various offers, among them larger amounts were offered anonymously. It was sold for 4,000 euros; according to A. Tapin, they will be intended for Ukrainian soldiers. Although auctions are not new, especially on the Internet, many people do not know how and what methods are used to achieve the desired result. We offer for your attention an educator, public figure Lino KARPAVIČIUS reasoning about auctions.

“Organizing an auction is a rather complicated matter. If you have not organized it, it is better not to do it – you will have reputational or financial problems. Since I myself have participated in hundreds of online auctions (and not only participated, but also organized hundreds of them), I can briefly tell you about them (namely numismatics and antiques).

An auction is a popular means of transaction because it creates unmeasured expectations for both parties – both the buyer and the seller. During the auction, the seller always expects to sell at a higher price, and the buyer – to buy at a lower price. Therefore, auctions are always accompanied by intrigue and excitement.

Of course, I’m only talking about those auctions that start with a symbolic price, for example, 1 euro. They get the most attention from buyers.

For the seller, auctions have one big minus: sometimes they can present an unpleasant surprise, and the goods will be sold at a much lower price than he expected. Why does this happen? It happens that the auction is not noticed by a potentially capable buyer, the time to sell the product is not suitable (seasonality), salaries are not paid, all buyers have a holiday (Friday), the moon phase is wrong and so on. But there will be auctions that will exceed expectations.

If several buyers desire the desired item and excitement arises, the item will be sold at a very good price. Therefore, if you organize about a hundred auctions a year, you look at such things calmly: if one time you were not lucky, and the next time you were very lucky, during a hundred auctions everything falls into place – the law of balance is triggered.

An auction that ends “in the red” serves as a catalyst and advertisement for the next auction. “Oh,” buyers think, “there are fair auctions here.” After auctions at a loss for the seller, the interest of buyers in auctions in a particular account increases dramatically. Therefore, I write off unsuccessful auctions as a sacrifice to the advertising gods – necessary costs for advertising. C’est lavie. Win win (That’s life. To win).

Now I want to talk about a certain type of auctioneer who, like a hemp Philip or some kind of one-day star, jumps in, shines, and quickly goes out. They show up with a bang, with a really good product or a whole lot of products and try to outshine everyone and draw attention to themselves.

In the description of the auction, they do not spare praise for their product (they usually bend the stick and praise an item that is not worth it), thus causing initial mistrust. To timid additional questions of buyers, they proudly reply that everything is presented in the description and photos. And when they have already quarreled with all the best buyers, and when the auction is coming to an end, they suddenly see that the item may be sold at an obscenely low price.

In this case, this “one-day hand” tries to play va bank: out of nowhere, bidders appear unseen and unheard, who start to raise the price, thus preempting an unpleasant event, and the auction is “won” by someone a la Winnie the Pooh.

But it happens differently. Sometimes that Winnie the Pooh doesn’t help his friend very well – he sleeps through the end of the auction, and then some participant manages to buy the item cheaper. Then the lucky buyer, trying to contact the seller, receives a response that some mysterious anonymous buyer, “bypassing” the auction platform, managed to contact the seller directly, “beat” the buyer’s bet, and the item will not be sold to him, the rightful winner.

There is also a third way: the dishonest seller and his friend Mika Pūkuotukas manage to include an unsuspecting naive auctioneer in their combination. It is important not to raise the price too much, so that the naive “golden body” does not run away prematurely. When the price reaches a certain level, Winnie the Pooh, who has performed his duty of artificially raising it, leaves, and the buyer is “washed out”.

Similar combinations were used in the 1990s by the “glovemakers” rampant in the markets of Eastern Europe. They played a game in which they lured a naive person who had come to the market to buy something or who had successfully sold something. All the participants in the game were themselves, except for that one person – the “sheep”. . The lost “sheep” realized that she was cheated only when she ran out of money in her pocket.

It was a kind of inoculation for our generation: we quickly understood what kind of game it was, and we went around such places in a circle. They were given out by a crowd of fools gathered around the “glove”. There was no shortage of those who wanted to win. Walking around the market and suddenly hearing a commotion from the crowd, you realized that an ordinary “sheep” finally realized that it had been “sheared”.

Each living period has its own “mittens” and its own “sheep”.