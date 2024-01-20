“Every time we learn something our brain rewards us with feelings of pleasure and well-being”

#time #learn #brain #rewards #feelings #pleasure #wellbeing

Is it possible to change our brain? Can we educate and re-educate him? Brain It is the organ of thought, where all our behaviors are managed. Us allows you to acquire new knowledge and experiences and give them meaning, especially emotional, that modify how we perceive and relate to the environment and ourselves. But our mind and brain They are not fixed, They can always continue to grow and expand horizons.

This is how he explains it to us in his new book Educate your brain (Editorial Grijalbo), David Bueno, doctor in biology and specialist in neuroeducation and author of numerous successful books, such as The adolescent brainwhich was awarded at the 2023 Zimbelli Prize in Italy.

–“Only he who doesn’t want to learn is old,” is the phrase your grandparents used to repeat. This is how you express it in your new book. Can we continue learning in adulthood and old age? What handicaps does our brain encounter in these stages?

–Of course, in adulthood and old age, we can continue learning as long as we have not started to develop a neurodegenerative disease. So it is a serious handicap for our brain. Even so, it is not as easy as in childhood and youth; We learn because the brain is plastic, because it is malleable, because it is making new neural connections.

Everything we learn and remember is stored in our brain in connections that are made between neurons. This neuronal plasticity is maximum during childhood, becomes very high again during adolescence, and then decreases. Normally we compensate with our experience, the more things a person knows, the easier it is for learning to find the perfect place to fit.

We have more resources for learning when we are adults than when we are children. We can always learn, and we can always acquire and improve our skills.

–But we tend to think that when we finish our studies or grow up, we no longer have the same capacity to acquire new knowledge and skills. Is this really the case or do we set limits for ourselves?

–When we grow and become adults, we slowly lose the ability to learn simply because our brain loses plasticity. In any case, our brain remains that way.

But what happens? That many times we set limits, thinking that we are adults, that we no longer need to learn, when it turns out that learning is a central aspect in everyone’s life, and that makes us set limits for ourselves. It can be of this type, or simply, when someone has repeated to us, or we repeat to ourselves, “I am not capable”, “this does not turn out well for me”…,

–We can be our worst enemy…

–Our brain is very obedient, and if we repeat to it what we cannot do, we really will not be able to do it. But not because we do not have the ability to do it, but because our brain is going to obey us and it will not.

But going back to what you were saying about finishing your studies… The more knowledge has a person, the easier it is to acquire new knowledge. A person who has not finished his studies, who has never studied, for whatever reason, will always have a harder time acquiring new knowledge, simply because his brain will not have trained this neuronal plasticity. That’s why, It is important to live experiences, acquire knowledge and not set limitss, knowing that we may not achieve all our objectives and that there will be things that resist us more than others.

–How important is play in the ability to educate our brain? Playing as an adult is seen as something very distant, right?

–Play is the instinctive behavior to acquire new knowledge, boys and girls do not play to have fun, they play to learn.

It is a controlled, relatively safe way of acquiring knowledge by interacting with themselves, with their environment, with their friends, with adults… What happens?

That, since acquiring knowledge is advantageous for our survival, the more things we know, the easier it will be to anticipate threats, to be able to anticipate opportunities…

Since learning is so important, every time we learn something our brain rewards us with feelings of pleasure and well-being. Adults should move within the same parameters with that fun that we associate with the game and live the experiences incorporating this feeling of reward and fun. Never lose this ability to be boys and girls.

–You dedicate a chapter to talking about the differences between well-being and happiness. Because they are different?

–Well-being and happiness are two concepts that we often use as synonyms, or almost as synonyms, but at the brain level they are not. Happiness is a very intense peak of pleasure that is ephemeral, that lasts for a while, but it ends. Happiness cannot last forever. It involves so much of certain neurotransmitters, such as dopamine, that the brain couldn’t handle it forever. So happiness tends to end, and when it does, in order to recover, the brain needs to take a little dip, that feeling of emptiness that we can have after very intense happiness.

–And well-being?

–Well-being involves the same neurotransmitters or hormones of happiness – dopamine, serotonin, endorphins… – but in different proportions. Just as dopamine stands out in happiness, which is the neurotransmitter that implies states of pleasure and euphoria, well-being is based on serotonin, the neurotransmitter that transmits sensations of being comfortable with your environment, of “good vibes”.. .

And that is the definition of well-being, feeling reasonably comfortable with yourself, with your environment and with what you are doing. Wellbeing has no expiration date, it has ups and downs, of course it does, but it can last forever. In fact, there are uncomfortable emotional states such as sadness or frustration, which have a place within well-being, because they are what allow us to reactivate ourselves to reactivate this well-being.

Happiness does not allow for these crucial emotional states. What we should look for in our lives, therefore, is that state of well-being and not great happiness, which does not imply that feeling happiness from time to time is not rewarding.

–Why do we believe that our intelligence is given to us and we cannot change it (in this case for the better)?

-Normally, It has been thought that intelligence is something monolithic in our brain, that each person is born with a given intelligence and it is what they will maintain throughout their lives. It has been seen that not. We have genetic conditions, there are people who are genetically more predisposed than others to any type of brain, mental or cognitive function, but it is a predisposition, it is not a determinism.

Through learning, experience, and efforts, we can increase any cognitive characteristic we want, including, of course, intelligence. We can always increase any cognitive characteristic, and attention, if we don’t do it well, we can also decrease it. We can always take one more step from where we are; It is not about reaching the maximum, but about the desire to be a little further.

–What is the inverse Flynn effect and what relationship does it have with intelligence?

–The inverse Flynn effect is an effect that the American psychologist and philosopher James Flynn studied in 1984. He saw that, from the beginning of the 20th century until the 1980s, IQ had been increasing about two and three points each decade.

At that time it was interpreted as an improvement in educational systems and an improvement in diet, since diet influences how the brain is built.

Around 2018, a group of Norwegian researchers repeated the same work as Flynn and what they saw is that IQ seemed to be decreasing by up to seven points every decade, and this was called the inverse Flynn effect.

–For what is this? Are the new generations less intelligent than the previous ones?

–The authors of that work said that this result was due to a worsening of the diet – fast, industrial food… – and what they called the “degeneration” of educational systems.

But there is a more plausible explanation for these two hypotheses, and that is that educational systems have changed, the way we educate has changed, it is not just rote, which it still is, but it is a more competency-based education, which is as it should. be, since we must use everything we are learning in new situations, and know where we should direct everything later in real life.

Education should not only be based on memorizing, but also on skills. The tests carried out in an intelligence test remain the same as 50 years ago. So, if we change the educational system, but not the way of evaluating this educational system, we are cheating. That’s my explanation for why IQ is going down. The thing is, maybe we’re not measuring it well enough currently, at least in that study.

–In the book you also refer to the growth mindset. Could you explain to us what it is about?

–The growth mindset proposal was made 30 years ago by a North American psychologist, Carol Dweck, who proposed that there were people with two types of mindset: what she called fixed mindset and growth mindset. She based it on IQ, she said that people with a fixed mindset are those who believe that their intelligence can no longer be increased, that they can no longer go further, that they have already reached their limit. And the growth mentality, the people who think that we can always go one step further.

As I say, Carol Dweck proposed it with intelligence, but this can be applied to any mental and cognitive characteristics, to any talent.

The important thing is that people with a growth mindset are more optimistic people, it is easier for them to find motivation. That makes them try harder, because they feel comfortable with what they are doing, and then, they achieve better results. Promoting growth mindset is important.

–How can we do it?

–Well, being aware that our brain is always changing, that it can always incorporate new skills, knowledge, talents or can perfect the ones we already have and it is, above all, inspiring us in the people who are already doing it so that they can serve as a guide for us. example. Using this growth mindset helps us live a fuller life.