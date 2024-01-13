“Every year, there are 70 deaths” of homeless people in Brussels: a complex job to bury respectfully

#year #deaths #homeless #people #Brussels #complex #job #bury #respectfully

He was a man of forty years old. That’s all we know, three days after the discovery of an inanimate body on a sidewalk on rue Gray in Ixelles. The autopsy revealed, contrary to general assumptions, that he did not die of hypothermia (nor the intervention of a third party).

When negative temperatures arrived, the press took up the issue of the homeless and the dangers that the cold posed to them. However, in the opinion of several social actors, there are as many deaths in the street in summer as in winter. “Every year, there are around 70 deaths in Brussels,” notes Chris Vandenhaute, police officer from the Herscham team, a brigade specializing in homelessness.

A body without a name is rare

The discovery of a lifeless body on the sidewalk is only the beginning of a complex procedure. When a person dies in the street, whatever the circumstances, the public prosecutor’s office must take charge of the case in parallel with identification work. “Nine times out of ten, we can easily identify the person,” says Chris Vandenhaute. Each time we come into contact with a person on the street, we draw up a form (with their name and date of birth) which we give to them, so that they are easily identifiable. If a deceased person does not have this form, either the Herscham team or the voluntary sector recognizes it.” This was particularly the case for the homeless man on Rue Gray, unknown to the Herscham team, but identified by a street worker from Ixelles.

In 2022, the collective of street deaths (of the non-profit association Diogenes) became aware of 78 deaths. If field searches are ineffective, the police then compare the deceased’s fingerprints to their database. “In nine years, I have had to bury two or three people under X, maximum,” assures Florence Servais, member of the collective.

Burial delayed, but dignified

Once the identification has been made, the question of funeral rites arises. Searches are then made to find the family, but not always fruitful.

Note that, when a person dies in the street and no one comes forward, it is up to the municipality to take care of the burial, “but it is not always easy, because the public prosecutor’s office cannot always give all the information”, concedes the municipality of Ixelles. “In general, municipalities allow time for loved ones to come forward. It easily takes three weeks or a month before there is a funeral,” calculates Florence Servais.

In 35.9% of cases known to the collective, the family takes care of the funerals. In 34.6% of cases, it is the municipality which takes care of it: the deceased are then called “indigent”, and their burial is then only in place for five years. A collective tribute is also organized, each year at the end of May, at the Brussels City Hall. To give a little more dignity, the street dead collective organizes a ceremony (33 in 2022) with the relatives of the deceased, those with whom he shared the streets and the social workers he knew. In 2022, 20 repatriations were also organized by the collective.

Morbid irony, in 7.7% of cases, the deceased, despite their precarious situation, had sufficient financial resources to pay for their funeral themselves. “It is often an amount that they accumulate to be able to pay a rental guarantee, for example,” explains Florence Servais.

In the Square de la Putterie, where many homeless people pitch their tents, a tree pays tribute to those who die in the street. Including the number which, like those who live there, tends to increase.