Everyone can try Skull and Bones before release » Vortex

The cursed pirate game Skull and Bones will soon finally set sail for the open seas. The full version is already released on February 16, but as expected, after a series of closed tests, Ubisoft will try to break the skepticism of many players with an open beta. This will take place from February 8 to 11 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series, and it is apparently more of a “demo” than a test in the true sense of the word. The title will also support cross-play and cross-progression as part of the tasting.

Players can reach up to Tier 6 in the open test and also unlock five exclusive rewards including a unique cosmetic item for a ship, weapon or pet. In addition, it will be possible to transfer the achieved progress to the full version and not start from the very beginning.

In addition, Ubisoft is also enticing about the endgame, additional support and expansion content that will arrive in Skull and Bones in its first year of existence. You can explore everything in more detail in the new video below. However, I am most curious about the launch itself and how the developers will manage to convince players to give the problematic project a chance after years of unflattering news.

Ergonomics in good shape at UQAM
Do you drink alcohol? Here's how it affects your sleep | Life
if you are among these workers it is great news I The profit is notable –
Hungarian to Mars! – (season 1 episode 7)
