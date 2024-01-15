Everyone knows the story, yet it is horrifying to read how Theo van Gogh was slaughtered

#story #horrifying #read #Theo #van #Gogh #slaughtered

The Van Gogh family also placed an advertisement in Het Parool on November 2, 2023 to remind the reader that Theo van Gogh was murdered on that day in 2004. And Jaap Cohen is now publishing his biography.

As a child, Theo van Gogh was a hustler who loved football. Cohen quotes a comment from his schoolteacher in Wassenaar: “Theo has a huge inferiority complex, which he tries to hide by acting tough.” Maybe that was true, but at the same time he spelled Het Parool every day from the age of ten. That’s how he came across the call to write a sports report, and he sent something. On June 1, 1972, the first mention, with photo, of Theo van Gogh appeared in this newspaper.

Van Gogh’s father and mother were free-thinking people, but Theo’s irritating behavior, even then with a lot of alcohol and cigarettes, became too much for his mother in particular. “I don’t want to see you during the week anymore,” she said. That’s how he ended up in Amsterdam, first with his friend and later actor Thom Hoffman on a dilapidated houseboat. Van Gogh earned money as a cleaner at the Heineken Brewery. He was active in circles that opposed the construction of the metro.

Thrown into the ditch



A friend of his bought an 8mm film camera in 1976. Van Gogh loved it and wrote his first film script, Rheumatism blood cancer d’attaq: a rippling anti-drama for positive people, with, in his own words, ‘a compact title, easy on the ears, easy on the palate’. Many of his first videos were later thrown into the Brouwersgracht by an angry girlfriend.

Van Gogh enrolled at the film academy. He was turned down, but was also advised to talk to a psychiatrist. Then he decided never to be messed with again. Many people have noticed that. Thom Hoffman became an enemy. There was probably a bit of jealousy involved. Hoffmann was the leading actor in Theo’s film Luger, and subsequently became famous. Ultimately, Van Gogh regarded almost everyone in the film world as an enemy.

His dealings with women are a different story. Jaap Cohen has tracked down many friends. Anyone who thought that Van Gogh’s private life was well known is wrong. Van Gogh had countless short and long relationships, including disabled women. One of them wrote to him: ‘Dearest, You are the first to reach the vulnerable girl and see her too.’

Anti-Semite or provocateur



Van Gogh became more famous as a columnist than as a director. Whether he wrote for Het Parool, Panorama, Nieuwe Revu, Propria Cures or Metro, there was always a commotion. The most attention-grabbing issue was a pamphlet against Leon de Winter that he wrote in a magazine he founded. Van Gogh accused De Winter of using his Jewish background to market his work.

The pamphlet was distributed at the premiere of Van Gogh’s film A Day at the Beach. It contained crude Holocaust jokes and, as expected, a huge riot broke out. All columnists in the Netherlands considered the question of whether Van Gogh was an anti-Semite or simply a provocateur. Hugo Brandt Corstius thought Theo was an ‘eternal anti-Semite’ who was surrounded by ‘a bunch of jerks who secretly admire him for what he dares’. The fact that the Jewish Renate Rubinstein, the grande dame of Vrij Nederland, whose father had been murdered in Auschwitz, squarely supported van Gogh was of great importance to him. She did not consider Theo to be an anti-Semite.

A visit to the Little Comedy in 1987 gave Van Gogh a new hobbyhorse. The comedians Erik van Muiswinkel and Justus van Oel sang a mocking song about Islam. No one paid particular attention to this ironic ‘Allah song’, except Theo van Gogh. After threats to the Islam-critical writer Salman Rushdie, he wrote in a column: ‘I was raised with the commandment that you should respect other people’s culture, but if that same culture sees me and mine as unbelieving dogs who prefer to use the scimitar have to be slaughtered, I quickly lose my smile at so much backwardness.’

Soft side



Van Gogh also had a soft side. Especially after he had his son Lieuwe with Heleen Hartmans in 1991. Theo became a father who did everything he could to please his son, even when Hartmans left him shortly afterwards because she started a relationship with her co-actor in Van Gogh’s film Vals Licht. Van Gogh had to face Hartmans’ new lover for three months before the editing.

Jaap Cohen takes a broad view of Van Gogh’s unreasonable attacks with absurd insults, but at the same time has an eye for the warm togetherness with his family in Wassenaar, hidden even from Van Gogh’s friends. Cohen has also extracted breathtaking quotes from the many letters he discovered. To an Australian friend: ‘I will die on the street, even though it is uncomfortable.’

Rarely do you read a biography that is exciting from start to finish. What helps is that Jaap Cohen always writes from a surplus, an abundance of documentation and the 150 people he was able to interview. With his attractive way of writing, he can give even the things we already pretty much knew a charge that almost takes your breath away. Everyone knows the story, and yet it is horrifying to read how Van Gogh was slaughtered by Mohammed Bouyeri on November 2, 2004 on Linnaeusstraat.

After 20 years, the ‘Van Gogh Family’ no longer needs to place an advertisement in the newspaper to remind us that Theo van Gogh was murdered on November 2, 2004. For that we now have the wonderful biography of Jaap Cohen.

