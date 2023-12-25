Everything about the illness that made Céline Dion lose control of her muscles

#illness #Céline #Dion #lose #control #muscles

In recent weeks, the music world received the sad news about singer Céline Dion’s worsening health condition. Her sister, Claudette Dion, was the one who confirmed the information.

One of the best-known voices on the planet and winner of five Grammys, Céline faces Stiff Person Syndrome, a disease that has no cure. She was diagnosed in late 2022.

Since then, the singer has been living with her family and focused on treatment, but the worsening has been inevitable. In May of this year, she canceled her ‘Courage World Tour’, which would begin in August and run until April 2024.

Last week, the sad news came: Céline is now dealing with the progression of the disease and has lost control of her muscles. But what disease is this that affects the singer? Understand below.

What is Stiff Person Syndrome?

Singer Céline Dion’s voice is one of the most famous in the world – Photo: Reproduction

Stiff Person Syndrome is a rare, neurological disease with no cure. It affects one to two people in every group of one million and usually affects mainly women.

The first signs of the syndrome appear between the ages of 20 and 50; however, as it is a progressive disease, it tends to be discovered later, after the age of 50. This was even the case of Céline Dion, who was diagnosed at 54 years old.

When reaching the nervous system, the main symptoms of Stiff Person Syndrome are spasms and severe muscle stiffness. Over time, it affects the muscles of the trunk and abdomen, causing the individual to develop a hunched posture.

It can also reach the respiratory muscles. Furthermore, to make the condition worse, people with the disease often develop a greater sensitivity to pain, that is, they have an increased sensation of pain.

Origin of the syndrome

The exact cause of Stiff Person Syndrome is still something that defies science. What is known today is that the disease may have an autoimmune origin, that is, when the person diagnosed develops antibodies that attack the cells that control the muscles.

Furthermore, the syndrome is also closely associated with those who have had or currently have breast, lung, thyroid, kidney or colon cancer, as well as Hodgkin’s lymphoma and type 1 diabetes.

Treatment depends on the configuration of each case. Currently, there are some medications that alleviate muscle pain and stiffness. According to doctors, it is possible to have a quality life, as long as you receive the appropriate treatment.