Everything can kill you in HARM Weather Warfare

Aurora Studio seems to be announcing an All in! with its new game, since HARM Weather Warfare has approx. they want to condense everything that can make us die. It’s a survival game with an inside view, where you can take on the role of a family head, but it won’t be easy if you want to survive and protect your family.

According to the story, the family went on vacation to a mountain cabin, but the cabin burned down along with all their belongings and their car was destroyed. They have no choice but to build a makeshift shelter with their bare hands and make useful items, while the weather produces increasingly strange anomalies. It soon becomes clear that the unnatural electromagnetic force of the nearby mountain can cause the weather to change, but there will be other sources of danger as well.

Players will face special challenges. The weather can change drastically from one moment to the next, the heat wave is replaced by a raging blizzard in which people freeze into statues. But not only the weather will be against them: in the shadow of the mountain masked madmen can also attack their lives, just as wild animals pose a great danger.

HARM Weather Warfare is also built from classic survival elements, as shelter building, tool making, continuous research for equipment, hunger and thirst, body exhaustion or overheating are all things that you need to pay attention to. The game is being made exclusively for PC and is scheduled to be released this year.

At the end of 2010, he joined the article writing team of PC Dome, and a few months later he also worked as a news editor. Slowly, 15,000 written materials are attached to his name in the magazine, which puts him at the top of the imaginary podium.