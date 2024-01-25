Everything continues. “Passenger train” has canceled two trains on the Aizkraukle line on Thursday

#continues #Passenger #train #canceled #trains #Aizkraukle #line #Thursday

Ceremonial event for the start of transportation of the new “Vivi” electric trains, 15.12.2023

Photo: Evija Trifanova/LETA

AS “Pasažieru vilciens” has canceled two trains on the Aizkraukle line on Thursday, according to the company’s public information.

Among them, trains Riga (at 7:18 a.m.)-Aizkraukle (at 8:40 a.m.) and train Aizkraukle (at 9:05 a.m.)-Riga (at 10:30 a.m.) have been canceled due to technical reasons.

At the same time, “Pasažieru vilciens” also indicates that heavy snowfall in certain regions of Latvia may cause train delays.

“Passenger train” was established in 2001, separating domestic passenger transportation from the functions performed by “Latvijas dželčesas”. Previously, “Pasažieru vilciens” was a 100% subsidiary of “Latvijas dželčas” but in October 2008 it was transformed into a state-owned company.

