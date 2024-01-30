“Everything is pure nonsense”

Christian Martinoli, a journalist from TV Azteca, on this occasion criticized the Liga MX and its ways of managing Mexican soccer so that promotion and relegation do not exist.

“Another issue that doesn’t offend me, but it seems quite ridiculous to me is… you saw all the things to put the locks that the promotion can’t return because this stadium doesn’t have the other thing is pure fucking pineapple, everything is a lie, everything is lie” Martinoli expressed in the program En Caliente.

For the chronicler of the Ajusco television station “many don’t even know where the money comes from so say it”

From Martinoli’s perspective there is no way for the Atlético Morelia stadium to not be in the first division.

“Don’t come and say that Morelia can’t play in first class because of its stadium… no, because they played there for 50 years in that stadium,” Christian said.

For the narrator, it is incredible to believe that in Liga MX there are certain demands for some teams and not for other teams.

“How is it possible that, being a first division club, they do not demand the same from you as the leagues that the pelota player (Mikel Arriola) and his company, the Americans, love so much, do not demand half-similar training places for all the clubs and their forces?” basic, that you have adequate sports facilities for the level of demand that a first-class professional soccer club has, because if you demand them for the teams that are from promotion, expansion, first A or whatever the hell they call it, demand them for the first-class teams,” he said. Martinoli.

To which David Medrano responded about the core point so that there is no promotion and relegation in the MX League.

“What is the reality of having removed the promotion, not risking the investments of the businessmen who have a first-class franchise,” said the journalist.

