“Everything was like in a scary movie”: rammed cars and gun shots

#scary #movie #rammed #cars #gun #shots

Aa A + A – Reset

Report an error

A group of people, one of whom had a gun, ran after a car that rammed other cars.

Witnesses said on social networks that they heard the sounds of gunshots in the morning, around 10 am. A video surveillance camera from the intercom captured the men dressed in black chasing the car. One of them pulled out a gun and is believed to have fired a shot.

“Everything was like in a scary movie,” the witness said.

VIDEO: Filmed: Rammed cars and gun shots

One person was injured in the shooting and was taken to an area hospital but refused to be hospitalized. The circumstances of this story are now being investigated by the police.

The Department of Internal Affairs of Russia in the Tyumen region commented on what was recorded in the video to the correspondent of “MegaTiumen”.

“Currently, the police are determining the circumstances and participants of the incident. After that, experts will provide a legal assessment of the incident,” the department said.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$

Also Read:  World: The situation is getting rougher in the Red Sea, now a British warship has shot down an attacking drone

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Nadal says goodbye to Brisbane amid memorable points and concern for his physique
Nadal says goodbye to Brisbane amid memorable points and concern for his physique
Posted on
Does this really help with insulin resistance and how do you do an oat cleanse?
Does this really help with insulin resistance and how do you do an oat cleanse?
Posted on
‘Communist President’ will be nominated from Kadıköy
‘Communist President’ will be nominated from Kadıköy
Posted on
“Everything was like in a scary movie”: rammed cars and gun shots
“Everything was like in a scary movie”: rammed cars and gun shots
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News