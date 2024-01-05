“Everything was like in a scary movie”: rammed cars and gun shots

#scary #movie #rammed #cars #gun #shots

A group of people, one of whom had a gun, ran after a car that rammed other cars.

Witnesses said on social networks that they heard the sounds of gunshots in the morning, around 10 am. A video surveillance camera from the intercom captured the men dressed in black chasing the car. One of them pulled out a gun and is believed to have fired a shot.

“Everything was like in a scary movie,” the witness said.

One person was injured in the shooting and was taken to an area hospital but refused to be hospitalized. The circumstances of this story are now being investigated by the police.

The Department of Internal Affairs of Russia in the Tyumen region commented on what was recorded in the video to the correspondent of “MegaTiumen”.

“Currently, the police are determining the circumstances and participants of the incident. After that, experts will provide a legal assessment of the incident,” the department said.

