everything you need to know about Catherine Vautrin, new Minister of Labor, Health and Solidarity

#Catherine #Vautrin #Minister #Labor #Health #Solidarity

Catherine Vautrin, 63, was named Minister of Labor, Health and Solidarity this Thursday. The one who almost landed at Matignon before the surprise appointment of Élisabeth Borne is little known to the general public but has a rich CV which attracted Gabriel Attal and Emmanuel Macron. And this, despite the few controversies regarding it.

It’s a little surprise. After a “false start” in 2022, when she was approached for Matignon, Catherine Vautrin was appointed Minister of Labor, Health and Solidarity in the government of Gabriel Attal.

Born on July 26, 1960 in Reims, Catherine Vautrin very quickly began a political career by joining the RPR at the age of 20. Three years later, she joined the municipal council of the capital of Marne, during the fifth term of Jean Falala. At the same time, she became an executive in the European branch of Cigna, an American insurance company. But she resigned in 1999 to devote herself fully to politics.

A figure of the Marne and the right

His career is defined by strong local roots. After serving as regional councilor for Champagne-Ardenne, in charge of operational services, she was elected RPR deputy for the 2nd constituency of Marne. Very quickly, she joined the UMP. During the government reshuffle decided by Jean-Pierre Raffarin in 2004, she was appointed Secretary of State for the Elderly and Equal Opportunities, before becoming Minister Delegate for Social Cohesion and Parity in 2005.

After the election of Nicolas Sarkozy as President of the Republic, Catherine Vautrin resumed her role as deputy for Marne from 2007 to 2017. During this time, she failed to run for mayor of Reims and was designated as vice -president of the National Assembly in 2008. In 2012, she became the national treasurer of the UMP, then under the presidency of Jean-François Copé.

But it was in 2014 that Catherine Vautrin was elected president of Reims Métropole, which has since become Grand Reims. Candidate for a fourth term under the LR label in 2017, she was finally beaten by the representative of the Republic on the Move, Aina Kuric.

Demonstration for all and Bygmalion affair

The former minister has been questioned several times for her political positions and dealings with the justice system. In 2013, she positioned herself against the so-called law of marriage for all, even participating in the “Manif pour tous”.

Following the revelations about the Bygmalion affair, the overspending of Nicolas Sarkozy’s campaign expenses in the 2012 presidential election, she resigned from the post of treasurer of the UMP. “This collective resignation is normal given the context,” she declared to France Bleu. Indicted for “breach of trust”, she benefited from a general dismissal of the case.

She was also “pinned” by the show Cash Investigation on September 13, 2016, devoted to the agri-food industry. Catherine Vautrin appears, with other parliamentarians, at an evening organized by Ania, a charcuterie lobby advocating “eating well”.

Support for Emmanuel Macron

Engaged with Nicolas Sarkozy during the Republican presidential primary in 2016, she was his campaign spokesperson, alongside Éric Ciotti. When the Fillon affair broke out, she gave up supporting the candidate of the Republican right, pleading for “another candidate who devotes all his energy” to the post of President of the Republic.

In an interview with the newspaper La Croix dated February 8, 2022, she announced her support for Emmanuel Macron. “During the crises, those of the yellow vests and the Covid, he showed his ability to bounce back, to lead the country. All these elements make me think that he is the man for the job,” she explained daily.

There is no doubt that this change of heart has not left the new Prime Minister, recently appointed, indifferent.