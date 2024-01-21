Everything you need to know about mechanical keyboards – PCW

#mechanical #keyboards #PCW

The difference between two mechanical keyboards can be a world of difference. If you choose carefully, you can make decades of friendship with the peripheral working under your hands.

After the autumn-winter game release and discount period, many people may have had the need to replace the keyboard, as input inaccuracies, unexpected delays and comfort disadvantages suffered during missions should be faced and solved as soon as possible. You don’t need a complex operating error to feel that the keyboard you currently own is not the real one for some reason, it’s enough if the feeling of comfort is not there or there is a missing extra that you think is useful. It’s not easy to find a keyboard suitable for both typing and gaming, but if you follow our tips, you can’t go wrong.

It clicks, clicks, clicks, but it doesn’t matter how and according to which switching technology it does so. Those coming from membrane keyboards could experience a shocking difference before when trying out mechanical models, but nowadays there is already a kind of transition between the two worlds. We have already mentioned several times that a kind of “semi-mechanical” range of products has started to spread in the lower price ranges, which combine membrane detection with a raised structure and RGB lighting and extra wiring to have the “anti-ghosting” function as well. Inexperienced users easily see these products as mechanical, so if the type of switch is not mentioned in the specification list, it can be suspected.

So one of the main rules is to look for the type of switch, and not just so that it can prove the fact that it is mechanical. It is an important parameter in terms of the reaction time, pressure sensation, click and associated sound you can count on; each type has different characteristic usage properties. You probably won’t be able to do without an internet search, but if you manage to identify the exact type and data of the switch, then you only have to decide whether the tactile or linear category is more suitable for you. The main difference between the two types of switches is the feedback related to the detection point: in the former, it is clearly felt and in most cases accompanied by a clicking sound, while the linear switch travels the depressing path without any resistance and reaches the detection point. The difference is subtle, but it can have a decisive influence on the choice of keyboard.

The Razer Ornata is a great example of how membrane-based technology can be put to good use. It’s not perfect, but it doesn’t compete with its mechanical counterparts either

Color-coded switches

In gaming communities, many people just throw around “Red, Blue, Brown” and other words describing colors, but basically they are not really aware of the difference between the switches classified according to each color. New entrants to the mechanical world have no basis for comparison, so it is recommended to consult the manufacturers’ websites. There are switch manufacturers whose products are used by several peripheral manufacturers, but there are also companies on the market that focus exclusively on their own product line. In addition to these, the “Chinese influence” must also be taken into account: an endless number of aftermarket or knock-on switch types are available to anyone on popular online marketplaces.

The characteristics of the Clicky type switches are close to the Linear style, only the click is more noticeable and the sound effect is a little stronger

What you need to consider are your expectations regarding the feel and sound of the click, and if it is simply impossible to decide in advance, then you should enter the world of mechanical keyboards with a keyboard whose entire row of buttons and switch assignments can be changed. Why is this beneficial? On the one hand, it gives you freedom that you might not have thought about in connection with an input peripheral, and on the other hand, you can adapt the keyboard to your user habits that have developed over the years.

Of course, this requires that the base is already capable of these stunts and can accept even individually made buttons, and you don’t have a chance to insert one or two characteristics from switches. Some manufacturers already sell keyboards in such a way that you only get a base without switches and buttons (barebone), you can only feel limited in terms of the key assignment according to the standards. You choose the set of switches for the basic frame yourself, which you can vary according to which buttons you use regularly for gaming and which ones are used more for writing. By the way, several brands offer models equipped with mixed switches.

Life expectancy according to button caps

Many people don’t take it into account, but it’s worth being on the lookout for the material of the buttons. You will come across two abbreviations: ABS and PBT. The former is cheaper and lighter in terms of weight, which is why many manufacturers use it in low- and mid-range keyboards. The disadvantage is that, due to the type of material, sooner or later it becomes shiny, and the markings wear off regardless of the strength of the sifting. In the case of PBT, the use of materials is more compact and multi-layered, which is why the cost on the manufacturer’s side is also higher, and due to its compactness, you can also notice a difference in the sound effect. In return, its surface is much more durable and does not become slippery even after years. The price difference between the two is clearly visible, but if you are serious about switching to mechanical or upgrading, then the path clearly leads in the direction of PBT.

Redragon Mitra K551 Brown HU

Price: HUF 20,990

It is available with the manufacturer’s own mechanical switches in Hungarian distribution, with RGB lighting and “double shot” caps. Regarding the latter, it is worth asking the distributor about ABS vs. Regarding PBT, but it is certain that with the Blue and Brown switches you get a tactile characteristic, with a clearly perceptible click.

Ducky One 2 Mini Gaming MX Black HU

Price: HUF 40,990

One of the best purchases is the so-called From the 60% size category, you don’t get cursor controls either. The compact peripheral comes with Cherry MX Black switches and PBT double-shot buttons from the factory. You can exchange them at any time, and you don’t even have to give up the Hungarian allocation.

Razer DeathStalker v2 Pro Tenkeyless US

Price: HUF 74,990

A real wolf in sheep’s clothing is Razer’s type equipped with optomechanical and low-profile switches. Although it is not available with a Hungarian distribution, the light beam integrated into the switch reduces the detection delay during the strike. It can be purchased with factory linear (Red) or loud clicking tactile (Purple) switches.